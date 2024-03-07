The temperature sensor on the back of the Google Pixel 8 Pro is somewhat of an outlier when it comes to the range of unique features on Google's latest flagship. It uses an infrared sensor to measure the temperature of an object and is FDA-certified to monitor body temperature.

We show you how to use the Google Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor. This sensor is not found on the Pixel 8. If you're considering which model is best for you, remember that the temperature sensor is exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Read Our Review Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Living up to its name If you want to see the future of Google, the Pixel 8 Pro is the phone to buy

How to measure object temperature with the Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Thermometer app is preinstalled on your Google Pixel 8 Pro. It's quick and easy to measure the temperature of objects. If you want to measure body temperatures, skip to the next section, as this feature is more complicated to use.

Open the Thermometer app. Tap Object temperature. Close Select the material of the object you're measuring. Hold the rear of your phone within 2 inches (5 cm) of the object. Tap Tap to measure. Record the temperature on the screen. Close

You can switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius by tapping the symbol in the upper-right corner of your screen. You don't need to re-measure the temperature to read it in a different measurement. Your Pixel 8 Pro doesn't save object temperatures, so screenshot or write down the number to save it.

The Default setting for measuring temperature works in a pinch. However, select the material of the object you're measuring for accurate readings. Always record the temperature two or three times for an accurate reading.

How to measure body temperature with the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google launched the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor pending FDA approval, but as of January 2024, it is now FDA-certified. Body temperature measurement is only supported on Pixel 8 Pros with US SIM or eSIM cards.

If you don't see the body temperature option appear in the Thermometer app, update the app to the latest version.

Open the Thermometer app. Tap Body temperature. Select the age range of the subject from the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of the screen. Hold the rear of your phone within 2 inches (5 cm) of a forehead. Wait for your Pixel 8 Pro to start beeping. Move the sensor slowly back and forth across the middle of the forehead. Stop when you hear another beep. Close

You can save up to seven days of body temperature readings to the Thermometer app and sync them to your Fitbit account, which doesn't remove the readings.

We recommend practicing with the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro when your temperature is normal (check with a dedicated temperature sensor if you can). Measuring your own temperature with the Pixel 8 Pro is fiddly, so try it a few times to get the hang of it. The temperature sensor can calculate body temperature between 96.9°F and 104°F (36.1°C and 40°C) within 0.3°C.

The FDA considers "normal" body temperature to be between 97°F and 99°F (36.1°C and 37.2°C). The Thermometer app shows basic instructions for acquiring an accurate reading. The FDA website's detailed guide prepares you to measure your temperature with a non-contact infrared thermometer like that on the Pixel 8 Pro.

How accurate is the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor?

In our testing of the Pixel 8 Pro, we found the temperature sensor to be accurate at measuring object and body temperature. We tested measuring body temperature alongside a dedicated digital ear thermometer and found that the Pixel 8 Pro's reading was 0.2°F less than the dedicated thermometer.

The biggest issue with measuring the temperature accurately with the Pixel 8 Pro is how easy it is to make a mistake during a reading. When measuring your own body temperature, it can be easy to hold the phone slightly too far away or off-center, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Use the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor alongside Google's other health features

Google's integration of Fitbit into its devices means that health readings can be synced to the Fitbit app, so you can track multiple aspects of your health. Body temperature readings from the Pixel 8 Pro can be synced to the app, and steps, heart rate, exercise, sleep, stress, and more can be tracked from the Pixel Watch 2 and synced to the Fitbit app.

Most health tracking features Google provides don't need a Fitbit Premium membership.

Regardless of the health measurements you're taking, remember that no Google device can diagnose you with a condition. If your Pixel device records abnormal data, save it and show it to a doctor as soon as possible.

The Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor is a valuable tool

Thanks to the long-awaited FDA approval, the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor is a useful addition to the Pixel lineup's range of health features. However, the Pixel 8 Pro's flagship features revolve around a slate of new AI tools, many of which can supercharge everyday actions like editing photos or changing wallpapers.