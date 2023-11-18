Quick Answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor will work with any case that doesn't block the camera bar.

The Pixel 8 Pro's most notable hardware improvement is the powerful Tensor G3 chip, but the temperature sensor might be the most controversial. It's not as accurate as dedicated temperature sensor devices and is likely a contributing factor to the Pixel 8 Pro's price. However, it's helpful in a pinch if you need to check the temperature of a pan with a couple of taps. But regardless of your opinion on its useability, you won't need to worry about the case on your phone blocking the sensor.

Does the Google Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor work with a case?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor works with a case, as cases designed for the Pixel 8 Pro do not obscure the temperature sensor. The sensor is located just underneath the flash aperture on the phone's camera bar. It's not part of the unified camera lens rectangle, but just to the right. Cases and skins do not cover this area of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Measuring temperature with the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a matter of aiming your phone at it and checking nothing is obstructing the sensor, like dust or your fingers. All the highest-quality cases for the Pixel 8 Pro leave space for the temperature sensor to operate correctly.

What can I use the Google Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor for?

It might sound like an obvious question, but there's an important factor to note before measuring temperature with the Pixel 8 Pro. The sensor is not FDA-approved, so while Google suggests using it to measure the milk temperature in a baby's bottle, it might be wise to wait until their approval application is accepted.

Unfortunately, both Samsung and Apple have submitted similar applications for their smartwatches' temperature sensors, and neither has been successful. It's likely Google's application will be subject to a similar fate. So we certainly don't recommend using it for measuring whether food is properly cooked, but you should find it helpful in measuring the temperature of other objects.

The Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor will work with your case, so consider other factors like durability, size, and color when picking your case. There's a wealth of new features to explore with your Pixel 8 Pro that are more useful and exciting than the temperature sensor; explore these first.