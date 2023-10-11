What do we want smartphones to be? While smaller OEMs may settle for cranking out excellent, reliable phones year-in and year-out, the giants of the mobile world seem to be interested in bigger, more existential questions. For five generations, Samsung has experimented with foldable form factors, allowing a smartphone to grow as large or as small as you need to fit the tasks at hand. Apple, meanwhile, seems focused on delivering an ecosystem its users love — even as life inside its walled garden grows staler by the day.

Then there's Google. With a phone series only in its eighth generation, it's a little less experienced than those other two stalwarts of smartphones. But over the past three years, we've watched as a unified vision has formed around its Tensor-powered handsets. It seems clear Google thinks AI-based tools designed to fit into our everyday lives are what will power the next decade of smartphones, no matter whether they're based on slabs, foldables, or something else entirely.

The Pixel 8 Pro, even more than the smaller Pixel 8, feels like the clearest culmination of its work thus far, pairing Google's best hardware yet with some massive software swings — and the promise of more on the way. The result is a phone that feels both of its time and from the future, and while it might not completely coalesce into a perfect product, it's enough to make it my favorite piece of Google hardware in years.

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Editor's Choice 9 / 10 The Pixel 8 Pro is an impressive flagship, improving on nearly every fault found in its predecessor. Its design feels refreshed without standing out, Tensor's staying cooler than ever before, and the camera shines as bright as ever. Combined with seven years of promised OS support, and you might even be able to overlook that new, more expensive price tag. SoC Google Tensor G3 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,050mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5 MP Dual PD sel�fie camera Rear camera 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, UWB, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120 hertz Weight 213 grams (7.5 ounces) Charge speed Up to 30 watts IP Rating IP68 Price $999 Display dimensions 6.7 inches Display resolution 1344 × 2992 Charge options Wired, Wireless SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, UWB Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Bluetooth 5.3 Pros Design changes make for a much more comfortable experience

Superb camera, as always

Improved performance over last-gen

Seven years of software support Cons Plenty of features marked "coming soon"

Some of these new AI features don't live up to their promise

Some remaining heat concerns

Welcome to the $1,000 club, Pixel $999 at Google Store $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy

Availability and network

Google continues to expand the availability of its Pixel phones with every single launch — Pixel Fold notwithstanding — and this year is no exception. You can buy the Pixel 8 Pro in Austria, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

In the US, it's available on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, as well as Google Fi and various MVNOs. You can pick up through the usual assortment of retailers as well, including Amazon, Best Buy, and of course, Google's own web store. This year's phone comes with a price hike, with the 128GB model starting at $1,000. The 256GB model is $1,060, the 512GB model costs $1,180, and the 1TB variant runs you a whopping $1,400. The device comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and the Bay color you'll see throughout this review. Unfortunately, the 1TB model only comes in Obsidian as a Google Store exclusive.

Design and display

The Pixel 8 Pro's look and feel is one of two stories. On the one hand, it's a relatively boring phone. This is Google's third generation of relying on this same style, and while it's great to see a unified look across its entire portfolio, it's hard not to see it as just another Pixel. The large camera bar, the metallic frame, the curved corners — it's all just refreshed, not new. Unlike the Google Pixel 8, even the 6.7-inch display size has remained the same.

On the other hand, though, this is exactly what I — and plenty of others — asked for last year. Yes, the base design is unchanged, but the newly matte glass is a world beyond the glossy finish used since the Pixel 6. Yes, the dimensions are largely identical, but the biggest increase — a millimeter's worth of additional width — comes as that 6.7-inch display now includes flat edges. Yes, the camera bar… well, the camera bar remains largely identical, minus the trio of lenses now existing in one single group beneath its metal trim. I'd say don't fix what isn't broken, but considering some of the lens issues found on the Pixel 7 Pro, I'm actually hoping Google did fix it.

The Pixel 7 Pro next to the Pixel 8 Pro.

That's a long way of saying the Pixel 8 Pro's design is both leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor, and also, frankly, a little boring. Coming off the "summer of foldables," something more traditional was bound to be something of a letdown, especially when you follow this industry as closely as everyone at Android Police does.

That said, this is clearly Google's best design since the Pixel 5, and I'm not sure it's particularly close. The matte, soft-touch material on the back hides the bulk of your smudges and makes the phone a little grippier than it otherwise would be. The matching chrome frame on my unit still shows fingerprints, though, and considering my camera bar has already picked up a couple of scratches, you might want to protect your Pixel 8 Pro with a case anyway.

Left: Pixel 7 Pro. Right: Pixel 8 Pro.

The flat edges are another huge improvement. What once screamed cutting edge on phones like the Galaxy S6 Edge now looks dated, like a failed experiment most companies have left behind. Here, the rounded corners and flat edges make the phone feel more inviting. The larger size means it can't quite hit the comfort level of the smaller Pixel 8, but never having to worry about accidental touches is a massive leap above last year's model.

Gestures still feel great, too, thanks to an ever-so-slight rounding of the very edges of the glass. It shouldn't interfere with screen protectors, but compared to the Pixel 7's sharp metal brushing against my thumb, it's a welcome upgrade.

Speaking of that display, Google has gone full Apple with its branding this year. The Super Actua name might deserve an eyeroll or two, but at least the panel is excellent. At 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (and 2,400 nits with HDR content), it's a huge leap over last year's model, and it shows. Even before I put the two phones next to each other, stepping outside proved the Pixel 8 Pro is much brighter than the 7 Pro ever was. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's panel might have this beat on paper, but I can't imagine anyone actually complaining.

Frankly, I'm not sure what else there is to say about this screen. It's bright, fast, and vivid, without appearing too overly saturated compared to Samsung (and, of course, you can disable the adaptive screen mode in settings if you find yourself looking for something a little more natural). The days of setting for an inferior screen to access Google's excellent software features are long behind us.

Other hardware and what's in the box

I'll just come out and say it: Google should feel embarrassed about the Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer. I'd be a little more forgiving if the company had already earned FDA approval, but it hasn't. As it stands, a health feature seemingly leftover from design discussions held during the pandemic can be used to… measure the temperature of various surfaces, each with a long list of caveats and warnings about accuracy. There's no shot this sensor lasts more than a single generation, so look forward to its inclusion on a future listicle of forgotten Pixel features a couple of years down the road.

I'm not even sure how to review this feature in its current state. It can tell you the pan on your hot stovetop is hot (so can, uh, an open flame, or the red glow of an electric burner). It can tell you if the water in your water bottle is ice-cold or room temperature (so can condensation, floating ice cubes, or taking a sip). It can, apparently, measure the temperature of fabric, wood, or both shiny and matte metal objects, for some reason. But honestly, I've already thought about this feature more than Google did. Unless the Pixel 8 Pro earns its approval from the FDA, pretend the thermometer isn't even there.

As impressed as I am with the overall design of the Pixel 8 Pro, I still think Samsung and Apple are just one step ahead when it comes to overall build quality. The smallest touches just make this phone feel a little cheaper than the competition, whether it's the seam between the display and the frame — where you'll find a buildup of dust and grime not found on the competition — or the wiggly power and volume buttons.

I'm not trying to diss Google here, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max feel like pieces of fine jewelry, perfectly manufactured into a single slab of hardware. The Pixel 8 Pro feels like a phone, with all of the imperfections that come with that. And now that Google has entered four-digit territory this year, it's a noticeable reduction. I'm nitpicking, for sure, but that's bound to come with the price increase.

Thankfully, everything that shined on last year's model continues to be excellent here. The speakers are loud and punchy — your YouTube subscriptions never sounded better. Haptics seem unchanged from last year, and I continue to enjoy the minor pings and pops that certain actions create, like when swiping an app away in the Recents menu. The fingerprint sensor remains a touch slower than the competition to my eyes, but the improved face unlock — which now works with password managers and banking apps — helps make up the difference. The days of feeling frustrated with the Pixel 6's sensor are long behind us.

In the box, you'll find the phone, a USB-C cable, a USB-A to USB-C adapter, and some paperwork. I'm sure if you ask Google, it's to help eliminate e-waste. Personally, I think we all know why this $1,000 smartphone lacks any accessories, but at this point, it's old news. If you need a charger — or any other accessories — be prepared to shell out some extra cash.

Software and performance

Let's be real: if you're considering a Pixel phone, you're doing so either because of its software or its cameras. Google's hardware has steadily improved over the last seven years, but it's the in-house enhancements to Android — alongside those lenses on the back — that have always made the Pixel shine. With that said, let's dive deep into what Google is tackling with this generation because it's a bigger swing than the company has ever taken.

At its core, the main Pixel experience is the same as it's ever been. I'm not going to dive deep into what it's like to use Google's (relatively restrictive) launcher, nor do I want to dig into the vast world of behind-the-scenes changes Android 14 brought to the stage (we have a dedicated review for that). All of that is as good — or, if you don't like Pixel, as bad — as it's ever been. And considering this phone is signed up for seven years of OS upgrades, you have plenty of new tools to look forward to.

In recent years, Google has been saving the good stuff for its Pixel phones, holding back some exclusive features from Android to help push potential buyers towards its hardware. The company loves to frame these restrictions around the power of its Tensor chips, particularly when it comes to anything focused around AI or machine learning. This year, there are more new experiences here than ever before — some good, some not so much.

Let's start with the good. I really appreciate that Google is slowly leaning back into customization. Seemingly on the coattails of Apple's fancy lock screen tools in iOS 16, Android 14 on Pixels now includes a similar tool. I don't love every single font choice here, but there are a couple I really like, and I'm hoping more get added down the road. I still wish the Pixel launcher was a little more flexible — you still can't swap icons or turn off At a Glance, for example — but it's clear Google is making small improvements here.

And speaking of which, At a Glance continues to get better with each passing generation. Google's contextual widget is a really great way to see what's happening in your life — digital or otherwise — right from your home screen; it literally saved me from missing a meeting while I was writing this review. I do, however, wish it used the new look Assistant At a Glance sports on all Android phones; it simply matches the current Material You aesthetic a whole lot more.

Close

Pre-existing features keep getting better, too. Read Aloud & Translate is a smarter, more advanced version of the "read this page" command rolled out years ago. The voice isn't quite instant podcast-level yet, but it's close enough that anyone bored of reading this review right now could switch to an audio version without losing too much of my tone. I should also mention Gboard's improved voice typing, which has hit levels of speed I didn't think were possible.

4 Images Close

I also found some of Google's new tools pretty underbaked, especially anything powered by AI. The industry's new favorite buzzword has truly infected Pixel, and with Assistant with Bard slowly rolling out over the next… well, it's Google, so let's say two years, AI will only continue to be the big focus for this hardware lineup moving forward.

There's been plenty of noise about Google's new Pixel 8-exclusive AI wallpapers. Frankly, if you have an older Pixel, or a phone from an entirely different Android OEM, I'm here to tell you not to feel left out. Perhaps to avoid a "Kirby did 9/11"-type controversy, Google has limited the tool to various themes and commands — you can't type whatever comes to your mind to see what monstrosity gets spit back out.

Frankly, I found most of the wallpapers lived up to the usual standard of AI art. A handful of the backgrounds I generated were usable, but many featured distracting artifacts that made them unusable. Sometimes, the images didn't match the prompt at all; a request for coral-colored sand textures actually just gave me images of coral, as in, the invertebrates. Google's tools are so restrictive, I'm honestly surprised it got tripped up here. Frankly, I'm sticking with Backdrops for my wallpaper needs; your mileage, as always, may vary.

2 Images Close

Launching alongside Read Aloud is Summarize, a tool designed to take any article and reduce it down to three easy-to-read bullet points. I found these utterly useless, lacking in enough context to make much sense to a reader unfamiliar with the piece. In nearly every attempt, the first of three bullet points simply informed me what the author's thesis was, something that is (usually) obvious from the headline or subhead. Google seems to know this tool isn't ready for primetime, as it's launching exclusively in English and is geo-restricted to the US.

The rest of Google's new software features are, largely, restricted to the camera, so for now, let's talk Tensor. I, and many other reviewers, cut Tensor G2 a pretty big break last year. Sure, it got warm during regular use, and sure, battery life wasn't particularly great, but obviously those were early smartphone jitters. Perhaps with extended use, or with the help of Google's monthly patches, the Pixel 7 Pro would cool down, I thought, making an absolute fool out of myself in the process.

Alas, it wasn't meant to be, and when additional Pixel devices launched in the warmer months of the year — it's already a brisk 50-degrees Farenheit in Buffalo as I write this in October — Tensor G2's failings became apparent. Both the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold have massive issues with overheating; in the latter's case, it routinely affected features like the refresh rate and even the camera.

My first couple of days with the Pixel 8 Pro seemed like déjà vu. The phone would get warm nearly any time the screen was on, whether I was out taking photo samples, scrolling through an article in Chrome, or just changing something in settings. Frankly, I was prepared to write this phone off entirely; a year of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones staying as cool as ice in all but the most intense circumstances had spoiled me.

But on day three, something changed. Suddenly, that near-constant heat radiating from the Pixel 8 Pro's back dissipated. Sure, the phone would turn mild after holding it in my hand for a while, but largely speaking, I can do any daily task without worrying about making my already-sweaty palms that much worse.

Granted, the Pixel 8 Pro still gets warm under predictable conditions. Gaming, recording 4K video, or even using some of Google's new camera tools, like Magic Editor, all caused my device to get warm enough that even a case couldn't hide how hot the back glass was getting. But largely speaking, I think consumers will find this year's chipset far more efficient than previous iterations — something that, as you'll see later on, also bleeds into the device's battery life.

As far as real performance goes, I played a couple rounds of League of Legends: Wild Rift and Teamfight Tactics without any hiccups. Any mobile game, up to and including intensive gacha titles like Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail, should run without any issue. You might not find Resident Evil 4 up for grabs on the Play Store any time soon, but the Pixel 8 Pro can run neck and neck with any leading Android flagship today.

Camera

Before diving deep into what makes Google's latest phone tick, here's all you need to know about photos this time around. The Pixel 8 Pro's camera system is as good as I've ever seen from Google, with nearly every shot looking great on the first try. It's not without some quirks, but all three sensors — and the main lens in particular — are producing better images than ever before. A picture's worth a thousand words, so take a look for yourself.

Close

On the whole, I'm very happy with this year's camera lineup on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro. At the risk of sounding reductive, most of the shots I got — captured on the gloomiest of autumn days, as is the Western New York tradition — look like what we've all come to expect from Google. Although the company is promoting an all-new camera lineup for its Pro-series smartphone, I'd be lying if I said I saw a huge improvement in year-over-year performance.

Close

To be clear, that's not a bad thing. I've tested a year's worth of smartphones since the Pixel 7 Pro arrived on the scene, and not one managed to come close to what Google was able to do with last year's hardware. The Pixel 8 Pro includes a new 50MP f/1.68 main sensor that, Google says, lets in 21 percent more light than in previous years. I can't speak to that number necessarily, but I will say low-light performance is as excellent as ever — provided, of course, you have a steady hand for Night Sight to do its thing.

Close

Paired with that lens, which you'll also find on the smaller Pixel 8, are two sensors exclusive to the Pro. This year's 48MP f/1.95 ultrawide lives up to its name, with a 125.5-degree field-of-view that is, as you'd expect, pretty damn wide. I don't typically turn to the ultrawide lenses on phones particularly often, but I have to say, it's great to have one this capable.

2 Images Close

There's no mistaking these lenses this year.

The 48MP f/2.8 5x telephoto lens is similar to last year's phone, but that new focal length allows for 56 percent more light sensitivity. The 5x zoom is perfectly capable, though I still find some of my shots just a touch too soft for my liking. You'll also find 30x Super Res Zoom returns for another year; it's not as impressive as Samsung's 100x digital zoom, but it's certainly more reliable.

Close

And of course, the 10.5MP f/2.2 autofocus-equipped front-facing camera is also plenty capable of taking solid shots, whether it's of you or you and your cat.

2 Images Close

HDR is a huge focus this year, thanks in large part to the inclusion of ultra HDR as a standard in Android 14. The Pixel lineup already focused heavily on high dynamic range in post-processing, but on the Pixel 8, everything's taken to a new level. I'll refer to Mishaal Rahman's in-depth explainer on what makes ultra HDR tick — if I'm reading him correctly, it's likely the future of photography. The way some of the shots look on my phone's display — really punching up everything from the deep shadows of a nearby church to the glow of a nearby streetlight — can be astonishing.

Close

While I very much like how this first image appears in ultra HDR, I found the sky in the second one looked unrecognizable. Not that you'll be able to tell from these samples, of course.

Still, I'd be lying if I said I liked every ultra HDR photo the Pixel 8 Pro captured — in fact, there were a couple I actively disliked. The gray October sky in some of these shots looked pure white on my Pixel 8 Pro's screen when displayed in ultra HDR; my partner remarked that, in one particular image, it looked like the small sliver of sky in the shot was actually another building.

Not that you'll see it in these samples. Although apps like Google Photos and Chrome support ultra HDR, exporting these photos practically guarantees they'll turn back into classic JPEGs — good for compatibility, bad for showing off what I mean. Not every display is going to be capable of showing off ultra HDR, either; it'll need to support SDR dimming to properly show the image.

Okay, with photo samples out of the way, let's dive into software. The Pixel 8 Pro is getting a ton of new features at launch, with more to come with December's Pixel Feature Drop. I came out of Google's keynote skeptical of Video Boost, but I'll have to wait until the holidays to form a concrete opinion on it.

The camera's pro controls are by far the easiest tool to address here. Fans have long wanted Google to introduce the ability to adjust shutter speed, white balance, and ISO on the fly, and this year, the company granted their wish. Tapping a sliders icon in the lower-right corner of the app gives you options for brightness, shadow, white balance, focus, shutter speed, and ISO. It also displays the current lens, ISO, shutter speed, and focus settings at the top of the phone.

2 Images Close

Personally, I'm an auto-photography guy — I'm probably never going to touch these again after this review period ends. But It made little sense to have these tools missing on what Google markets as the best camera you will ever carry with you, so I'm glad to see it here. Yes, the phone will still perform its processing magic once you've tapped the shutter, and yes, it makes no sense to have these controls locked out of the standard Pixel 8, but hey, that's a complaint for a different review.

I'll also keep my thoughts on Best Take short, mostly because, well, they haven't changed much from how I felt when the tool leaked before launch. On some level, I see the value in Best Take, the ability to select any group photo from your library new or old, and adjust the faces to remove blinking eyes or goofy looks. It's certainly a tool I expect parents, in particular, will love.

But I maintain that Google's stance on AI-powered photography is quickly becoming a little dystopian for my liking. This isn't as easy as deblurring an old shot, as was the standout feature on the Pixel 7 series last year. Best Take's agenda — backed up by nearly every marketing video I've seen for the feature — is to make your photo-taking experience as sterile as possible. Personally, I think goofy faces and awkward shots are part of life, and unless you're taking Christmas card or wedding photos with your Pixel 8, maybe it's okay to have things look a little imperfect.

My personal opinion aside, I also don't think it works particularly well. I tried it on a couple of group shots of my friends (which, unfortunately, I've been asked by group members not to share here — I will work on getting some examples live in the coming days), and the faces suggested were worse options and poorly blended into the background. I'm sure in a perfect scenario — with the lighting just right and faces turned to the perfect angle — Google can work its AI magic on a photo to fix it. But if the choice is between an awkwardly edited, false depiction of reality and a shot of my loved ones having fun, I know what I'll pick every single time.

4 Images Close

Frankly, I don't know where to begin with Magic Editor, a more powerful version of Magic Eraser first announced over the summer at I/O. It's effectively a portable version of Photoshop built right into Google Photos and accessible from the Edit tab found on any image. It's obviously not as powerful as Adobe's legacy PC app, but if you're looking to move, erase, or tune subjects, it's a pretty killer app at first glance.

2 Images Close

That said, comparing it to Photoshop is a double-edged blade. Nearly every image I've edited with Magic Editor has had that Photoshop look to it. Perhaps, like with Adobe's app, I need some more time to get used to how to perfectly blend assets together. For now, though, it's more of a novelty than anything else — look for more on this feature as I settle into the phone in the coming weeks. Also, as I mentioned earlier, it makes the phone hot as hell.

2 Images Close

Finally, a quick note on Audio Magic Eraser, which — at least in my early impressions — seems to be the standout utility from this year's lineup. It quickly and easily allows you to isolate and remove annoying background elements like wind and nature sounds, while keeping the rest of the track as intact as possible.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In retrospect, this would be more impressive if I was speaking in the clip — look for a new sample in the coming days.

It takes a little time to get right — and, crucially, it's not always possible to get a perfect mix of good and bad sounds in the backdrop — but considering how difficult removing these sounds can be in tools like Audition color me seriously impressed.

Jeez, Google. Save some camera features for next year, why dontcha?

Battery life

For the past twelve months, I've found myself really, really unimpressed with battery life on any Tensor G2-powered smartphone. My first week with the Pixel 7 Pro underwhelmed me, and though battery life improved after the initial review period, it never rose above average. The Pixel 7a's battery was so bad, I ended up having to factory reset the phone. Even then, it wasn't much better than "fine." And although the Pixel Fold's battery met the standards of a foldable, with a much larger cell than its Samsung-branded competition, I expected a little more.

With those stakes set, how has my first week with the Pixel 8 Pro's battery been? Pretty damn good, actually. It still falls short of some of its Snapdragon-based competition, but I'm getting through a full day of heavy use before needing to plug the phone in prior to bedtime. And as I start to use it a little more regularly — these short embargo periods are always hard on batteries — I wouldn't be surprised to see the Pixel 8 Pro turn into a smartphone capable of lasting around a day and a half on a single charge.

4 Images Close

Even if it doesn't meet those standards, the six-to-seven hours of average screen-on time I'm seeing is pretty good. It's certainly enough to get through a full day of medium-to-heavy use without battery anxiety setting in.

That said, there's still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to charging. I have no idea why Google (and Samsung, for what it's worth) continue to drag their respective feet on fast-charging, but compared to the likes of OnePlus and Motorola, the sluggish 30W speeds here just aren't cutting it. Yes, it's actually 30W this year, an improvement over the 23W real-world speeds on the last two generations. But at $1,000, I'd like to see this phone at least match the 45W ratings offered by the Galaxy S23 Ultra, to say nothing of other OEMs.

Competition

I've mentioned Samsung and Apple throughout this review for a reason: these two companies remain Google's closest rivals. In some ways, these are one-way rivalries — or friendly adversaries, in the case of Samsung — but from market share to ad campaigns, no matter how you slice it, these are the two brands Google is looking to convert users from.

In one corner, you have Samsung, the 800-pound gorilla of the Android world. Samsung remains the dominant smartphone giant, shipping more phones than other companies in most recent quarters. The Pixel 8 Pro is most similar to two of its most recent flagship lineup: the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23+ is a 6.6-inch smartphone with a similar size and shape to the Pixel 8 Pro. Its three lenses — a main wide sensor, a 120-degree ultrawide shooter, and a 3x telephoto lens — compare well to Google's latest release, even if the processing and software features (not to mention capturing moving objects) tend to fall short. It makes up for that, though, with the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which provides a combination of killer battery life and performance that Tensor G3 still can't quite match. Like Google's phone, it's available for $1,000, though you'll likely find it frequently discounted as we approach the end of the year.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also worth a nod. As the bigger, badder brother to Samsung's middle child model, it adds an additional 10x periscope lens that can produce some impressive shots, or manage to capture subjects the Pixel could only dream of. But at $1,200, it's a pretty steep price hike compared to Google's hardware, and the sheer size of its 6.8-inch display might turn off some prospective buyers. A 0.1-inch difference might not sound like much, but you can really feel it in daily use.

We should also mention Samsung is on the cusp of refreshing its Galaxy S-series early next year. In three months, the state of Google's Android-based competition could look drastically different.

And then there's Apple. Some readers, I'm sure, are rushing to the comments to tell me the iPhone is not a competitor to any Android phone, let alone the Pixel. Tell that to Google's marketing, Google's continued push for RCS adoption in iMessage, and, well, slipping OS market share numbers in the US. For as entrenched as most buyers may seem in their ecosystem, it's clear there's still a contingency of buyers jumping ship for Apple's walled garden, and Android OEMs — and particularly Google, as the shepherd of Android — should feel some level of pressure to stop the bleeding.

As much as I think the Pixel 8 Pro is a phone worthy of that endeavor, it faces an uphill battle. The iPhone 15 Pro series — particularly the Pro Max — is an impressive phone. Yes, it lacks many of the AI-powered features Google is developing to push Assistant into its next phase, and yes, Apple's photo processing still, in some ways, lags behind what the Pixel 8 Pro is capable of outputting. But only one smartphone series on the market is currently capable of playing current-gen console games on the go, and it's not running Android.

Whether you're looking at its titanium-infused chassis, impressive battery life, or the sheer performance of the A17 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a pretty cool piece of hardware, operating system notwithstanding. Even then, iOS has come a long way since its most restrictive ways; it won't satisfy everyone, but with enough compromises, power users can make themselves at home. And with these phones now equipped with USB-C, you sort of have to wonder if a select group of picky buyers might actually leave Android for Tim Cook's vision of what represents a smartphone. Only time — and analyst groups — will tell.

Should you buy it?

This is my favorite Pixel in a long time, and the first Tensor device that doesn't feel particularly compromised in some way. Yes, I think a contingent of Android fans will still want to lean towards enthusiast-focused devices from Samsung OnePlus, or even Motorola. But if you're looking for a smartphone that seems centered on fitting into your life without the need to constantly tweak things, I think the Pixel 8 Pro is it.

That said, I find myself hesitating on some of Google's latest AI-powered software enhancements. Not everything here, at least in my eyes, is a home run, and I'm curious to see how real-world users react to some of these options. That said, there's nothing here that can't be easily ignored — if you don't like Best Take or Magic Eraser or Assistant's Summarize tools, pretending they don't exist is super simple. Remove all that noise and you're left with a great Android phone, combining an excellent design with a premium camera. And at that point, what's not to like?