While the lack of Qi2 support may not matter much now, future Android phones are likely to include Qi2 support, leaving the Pixel 8 Pro behind.

While the Pixel 8 Pro can't take advantage of MagSafe accessories out of the box, buying a MagSafe-compatible case allows the device to use these accessories.

Quick answer: No, the Pixel 8 Pro does not support the Qi2 wireless charging standard - though it does support regular Qi wireless charging.

The Pixel 8 Pro might pack some notable hardware improvements over the 7 Pro, but support for Qi2 wireless charging is not one of them, leaving the 8 Pro stuck with traditional wireless charging.

This new wireless charging standard was announced at CES 2023, and while it doesn't offer faster charging speeds, supported devices are MagSafe-compatible, significantly improving the convenience of wireless charging.

What does a lack of Qi2 support on the Pixel 8 Pro mean?

In short, not too much. While MagSafe accessories make wirelessly charging your device easier, Pixel 8 Pro owners aren't missing out on faster charging speeds. The Pixel 8 Pro offers the same maximum wireless charging speed of 12W as the Pixel 7 Pro, with a potential boost to 20W with the Pixel Stand 2.

The biggest drawback of a lack of Qi2 support on the Pixel 8 Pro is that the Wireless Power Consortium expects Qi2-compatible phones to arrive by the 2023 holiday season, so while it doesn't matter much now, upcoming Android phones from Samsung and other manufacturers are likely to include Qi2 support now, leaving the Pixel 8 Pro behind.

Is it possible to use MagSafe accessories on the Pixel 8 Pro?

The Qi2 standard means manufacturers have already started creating nifty Qi2-compatible chargers and accessories. While the Pixel 8 Pro won't be able to take advantage of these out of the box, buying a MagSafe-compatible case means your new Pixel can take advantage of these accessories.

MagSafe-compatible Pixel 8 cases are already available alongside non-MagSafe options, so pick one of these up if you want to try out the latest wireless chargers and accessories.

What's the best way to charge the Pixel 8 Pro?

You can still use wireless chargers with the Pixel 8 Pro, but you'll get a measly 12W unless you pick up the Pixel Stand 2 (which has a few too many drawbacks for us to recommend heartily). However, it supports wired charging up to 30W, and with a range of fantastic chargers that can reach and even exceed 30W charging, this might be the best charging experience.

Even if Google is dragging its heels on Qi2 support, many options exist for MagSafe accessories and reliable wireless chargers. But you'll have to wait if you consider this feature a priority.