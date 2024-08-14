Summary Zoom Enhance feature is finally rolling out on the Pixel 8 Pro, nine months after it was first showcased.

It will use generative AI to add details and smooth out pixelation when you zoom in on a picture.

The feature will be available through Google Photos.

During the Pixel 8 launch in October 2023, Google teased an AI-powered feature called Zoom Enhance. Based on the company's demo, the feature would use generative AI to smooth out pixelation and fill in details when you zoom in and crop a picture. Zoom Enhance was supposed to roll out to the Pixel 8 Pro with a future Pixel Feature Drop. But nine months and three Pixel Drops later, it's nowhere to be seen. Following the Google Pixel 9 series launch, though, the company claims it's finally releasing Zoom Enhance on the Pixel 8 Pro.

In a blog post highlighting the new camera features on the Pixel 9 series, Google says Zoom Enhance is "rolling out to the Pixel 8 Pro starting today." The feature will also be available on the Pixel 9 Pro series, including the 9 Pro XL. Given Google's silence on Zoom Enhance all this while, many assumed the company had silently backtracked on its decision to release the feature for its 2023 flagship Pixel.

A video from creator MilesAboveTech on X shows Zoom Enhance in action on the Pixel 9 Pro:

From Google's wording, it appears Google Photos will do the heavy lifting for Zoom Enhance in the background on the cloud. This raises questions about why the company isn't bringing Zoom Enhance to the regular Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, as it doesn't appear to be tied to the telephoto sensor.

Zoom Enhance might take a while to show up on your Pixel 8 Pro

Close

The feature is not yet available on my Pixel 8 Pro, which is running the latest Android 15 Beta 4.2 build and the Google Photos release, though your mileage may vary. This is likely a server-side rollout from Google, so you might have to wait a while to enjoy Zoom Enhance on your Pixel. Once released, you will find the feature in the Tools tab of Google Photos editing suite.

Google did not reveal why it took nine months to release Zoom Enhance after its unveiling. On the bright side, if you purchased the Pixel 8 Pro for Zoom Enhance, you can finally use the feature.