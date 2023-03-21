The Google Pixel 8 Pro is set to do a lot of things right. If the most recent leaks are to be believed, it will finally have a flat display that isn’t curved while otherwise staying true to the already-iconic Pixel design. There is also a complete camera overhaul rumored to come with the Pixel 8 series, and not only that — evidence in the Google Camera app suggests that there are additional post-processing improvements on board, with Google aiming to combine multiple camera feeds to create a single better Night Sight photo.

Google Camera version 8.8, which first started arriving on Pixel phones this weekend, exhibits code changes meant for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. 9to5Google discovered that the Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res Zoom feature might get expanded with support for Night Sight on the Pixel 8 Pro. If you’re not familiar, the Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res Zoom combines the image of the main sensor and the telephoto camera when you zoom in a little to output a sharper and more detailed finished image. The branding has been around since the Pixel 3 to describe single-lens zoom improvement strategies, though. On the Pixel 7 Pro, the multi-camera feature automatically kicks in when you zoom in a little, but not close enough to have the telephoto camera kick in by itself.

This Super Res Zoom feature generally only works with good lighting on the Pixel 7 Pro, but according to the findings in the code, Google is making it possible to expand this to Night Sight shots. Just like regular Super Res Zoom, it’s likely that this will kick in automatically, and you might not notice any difference on the surface as you take your images, though the results will likely be better.

Competitors are also using similar post-processing tricks to enhance images further. Companies like Honor have been using similar techniques since at least 2021, combining multiple sensors at a variety of zoom options. This technology is used in both the company's upcoming Magic 5 Pro and last year's Magic 4 Pro.