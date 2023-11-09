Quick answer: No, the Pixel 8 Pro does not support microSD cards.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and regular Pixel 8 are two incredible smartphones that are both packed with amazing features and a good amount of internal storage. The latter is what you’ll need for things like apps, pictures, and downloaded music, and even though Google gives you a minimum of 128GB on the lowest-priced Pixel 8 devices, those bytes can be eaten up quickly.

As far as expandable storage goes, you may be thinking that offloading media to a microSD card is a solid idea. Unfortunately, though, you’re not going to be able to do so with Google’s latest smartphone lineup.

Does the Google Pixel 8 Pro support microSD cards?

Neither the Google Pixel 8 Pro nor the standard Pixel 8 features support for microSD cards. This isn’t exactly a mind-blowing revelation though, as most modern smartphones the world over don’t include microSD card support. In fact, no Google Pixel phones have featured microSD card slots.

That being said, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is available in four internal storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. That's far more than the standard Pixel 8, which only offers 128GB or 256GB of storage.

What happens if your Google Pixel 8 runs out of storage?

While it may seem like 128GB or 256GB is a good amount of available storage, do keep in mind that you’ll be getting less storage than is indicated by that specification, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. We need our smartphones to use some of this storage space for things like pre-installed apps, system data, and the Android operating system.

If your Pixel 8 Pro runs out of internal storage, you won’t be able to save certain kinds of media directly to the device. This includes content like pictures, videos, music, contacts, etc. This is why it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the Pixel 8’s remaining internal storage by heading into Settings > Storage > Used Space.

If you discover you’re running low on gigabytes, knowing in advance can help you prioritize certain types of content over others. So maybe instead of downloading that Play Store game you’ve been eyeballing for weeks, you’ll save some of that storage for the family’s upcoming trip to Disney.

What other ways can I store files?

SD storage is a quick and convenient way to add extra storage to many different types of devices, but if your phone or tablet doesn’t have a card slot, there are still a few different ways you can offload content.

For starters, you’ll be able to back up many different file types and Pixel 8 settings by linking by having content automatically backed up to your Google account. If you notice your Pixel 8 Pro storage is getting packed, having a Google account backup will allow you to free up space on your Pixel 8 by deleting media like pictures and videos. Even though this content will be removed from your phone, it will still be accessible through your Google account and can be re-uploaded to your Pixel 8 down the line.

Cloud platforms like Google Drive and Dropbox are another great way to offload content. Prices for both of these platforms will vary based on the amount of additional storage required, but once you’ve linked either of these platforms to your Pixel 8, you’ll be able to back up media both manually and automatically.

But if at the end of the day, you’d prefer your important files to be on a physical disk, you can always invest in an external hard drive or a flash drive that’s compatible with whatever USB hookup your phone uses (which is USB-C in the case of the Pixel 8 Pro).

