Summary The Pixel 8 Pro has a sturdy build and design, as shown by Zack Nelson's bend and scratch test on YouTube.

The phone's display is scratch-resistant and the under-display optical fingerprint scanner is durable, indicating it can withstand rough use over time.

While the Pixel 8 Pro holds up well in durability tests, it is still recommended to use protective cases to protect against sudden impact and accidents.

Earlier this month, Google unveiled the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro as successors to the Pixel 7 series from last year. Both the phones have several changes we have detailed in our reviews, but the outward appearance of the phones hasn’t changed. One would usually assume this means the Pixel 8 Pro would be about as sturdy as the 7 Pro before it. However, Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything fame on YouTube bent and scratched Google’s latest hardware, revealing the company has been taking notes recently.

Nelson is well known in tech circles for putting phones through years worth of abuse in a few short minutes, with a little help from razor blades, Mohs hardness picks, pry tools, a lighter, and sometimes even sand. Although not thoroughly scientific, the test is of great significance for the Pixel 8 Pro because Google has promised buyers seven years of Android updates, and it would be a shame if the hardware didn’t stand the test of time.

Scratch and burn testing the Pixel 8 Pro

Like the Pixel 7 Pro, the new 8 Pro uses polished aluminum for the sides of the frame and camera visor at the back, which scratch rather easily. On the other hand, the new scratch-resistant glass of the Pixel 8 Pro is indeed resistant to abrasion from Nelson’s razor blade. While we are on the subject of scratches, the flat display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which offers the same level of protection as most other tempered glass technologies out there. It scratches at a level six on the Mohs scale of hardness, with deeper grooves from Nelson’s picks at level seven. However, the under-display optical fingerprint scanner seems unfazed by these deliberate deep scratches, meaning it should withstand years of rough use.

The new Super Actua display holds up to a lighter’s naked flame for around 17 seconds before showing signs of permanent pixel damage (pun intended) — characteristic of OLED panels. Interestingly, the power button and volume rocker on the side are made from plastic, and they pop off easily. They could warrant gentle handling so you don’t misplace them accidentally. That said, the Pixel 8 Pro is IP68 rated for resistance to dust and water, and the phone should survive the occasional splash or poolside dunk. The SIM tray features a rubber ring to prevent water ingress as well.

The Pixel 8 Pro holds up remarkably well in JerryRigEverything’s strenuous bend test

We see the biggest improvement in Nelson’s famed and feared bend test. Trying to snap the Pixel 8 Pro in half like a biscuit doesn’t create visible cracks. Although the phone creaks and groans like an old wooden floorboard, the display remains securely attached to the frame and the glass back panel also refuses to shatter. The Pixel 7 Pro frame cracked in Nelson’s bend test last year, failing along the antenna lines just underneath the camera visor. This year’s model fixes that flaw, but retains the antenna placement and overall design, suggesting the frame was reinforced internally.

We may have to wait for JerryRigEverything’s Pixel 8 Pro teardown in the coming weeks to find out how Google made the phone stronger.However, Nelson’s tests don’t reveal how the phone performs upon sudden impact, like when it slips from your hand and crashes onto the floor. So, it might be a good idea to check out the best protective cases for the Pixel 8 Pro. You can never be too safe with one of the best Android phones around.