Summary The Google Pixel 8 Pro offers upgrades such as a brighter display, faster chip, more storage, and improved cameras, with a design keeping in line with its predecessors.

The Google Pixel 8 has a 120Hz refresh rate display, but is otherwise more distinct from the bigger model with smaller hardware upgrades other than the Tensor G3 chip.

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are $100 more expensive than their predecessors at $700 and $1,000. If you preorder, a free Pixel Watch 2 and free Pixel Buds Pro are bundled with the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8, respectively.

Google's flagship Pixel phones for 2023 are finally official. In case you missed the barrage of leaks and rumors over the last few weeks, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pack all the right upgrades to rival some of the best Android phones. Google is not reinventing the wheel with its latest Pixels. Instead, it is further building on the foundation the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 laid over the last two years to showcase more of its AI prowess.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

With a more rounded design, the Pixel 8 Pro looks similar yet different from the Pixel 7 Pro. While you still get a 6.7-inch 120Hz display on the front, it is now completely flat. The 1-120Hz LTPO OLED screen has an odd resolution of 2992x1344 (489ppi) with a peak brightness of 2,400 nits — up from the Pixel 7 Pro's 1,500 nits. And while it may not be immediately visible in the photos, the bezels are not symmetrical, though the bottom chin has been reduced.

On the back, the iconic Pixel camera bar is still present. The lenses are now grouped together in a single glass cutout, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, where the 5x telephoto sensor was placed separately. Right below the LED flash, you get a temperature sensor that is curiously not FDA-approved, limiting its use to non-medical purposes.

As for the cameras, they pack some big upgrades, with all lenses using faster apertures than before. The primary 50MP camera has a wider f/1.68 aperture, while the ultrawide camera uses a bigger 48MP sensor with f/1.95 aperture. The 5x 48MP telephoto sensor seemingly remains unchanged but uses a wider f/2.8 aperture, allowing it to take much more light. Its macro capabilities have also been improved. Google has upgraded the front camera to a 10.5MP unit featuring an f/2.2 aperture with autofocus support, enabling face unlock for app sign-ins and payments, a first since the Pixel 4's IR-based system.

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro The Pixel 8 Pro packs a brighter (and flat) display, a faster Tensor G3 chip, more storage, and upgraded cameras, all of which help deliver a better experience than previous Pixel phones. SoC Google Tensor G3 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,050mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5 MP Dual PD sel�fie camera Rear camera 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, UWB, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120 hertz Weight 213 grams (7.5 ounces) Charge speed Up to 30 watts IP Rating IP68 Price $999 Display dimensions 6.7 inches Display resolution 1344 × 2992 Charge options Wired, Wireless SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, UWB Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Bluetooth 5.3 $999 at Google Store $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy

If you have used a Pixel phone before, you'll know that their camera hardware does not tell the full picture. It is the software where these devices show their imaging capabilities. And the Pixel 8 Pro is full of them.

You get a dedicated Pro mode in the Google Camera app for full manual control over the various aspects of the camera. There's Magic Editor, which was first previewed at this year's I/O. It is basically Magic Eraser on steroids. Its Best Take feature lets you swap faces in an image from another frame in the same motion photo. For video lovers, Video Boost promises to use Google's cloud and machine learning magic to improve the video quality further.

The Pixel 8 Pro is a powered by the Tensor G3 chip featuring newer CPU cores and a faster GPU. There are other upgrades as well, but what's unclear is if Google has made any changes to avoid the thermal throttling issues that plagued the first two Tensor chips. The Tensor G3 still uses a Samsung-made Exynos modem, so don't expect network connectivity to be as good as phones using a Snapdragon baseband.

On the bright side, Google promises seven years of software, OS, and security updates for the Pixel 8 series. This shows that the company has faith in the Tensor G3's performance, and it should hold up well over time.

All these hardware improvements, coupled with inflation, leads to an unfortunate price increase for the Pixel 8 Pro. It starts at $1,000, which is $100 more than its predecessor. The phone still offers an incredible value for money at that price, especially considering that you could potentially use it for seven years without worrying about security and feature updates.

Google Pixel 8

Moving on to the smaller Pixel 8, it finally gets a 120Hz refresh rate display this year. Ohter than that, the differences between the 8 and its Pro sibling have grown more significant this year. The smaller Pixel features a 12MP ultrawide camera instead of a 48MP unit, the selfie camera misses out on autofocus (but will still support payment and app unlock with Face Unlock), and its 6.2-inch display has a lower, but still impressive peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The temperature sensor is also exclusive to the Pro model, though given its limited use case, not many people are going to miss it.

Google Pixel 8 The Google Pixel 8 features a 120Hz 6.2-inch OLED panel, an upgraded primary camera with a faster f/1.68 aperture, a 10.5MP selfie camera, and a faster and more efficient Tensor G3 chip. SoC Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,575mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera Rear camera 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC 5.3, NFC Dimensions 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9mm Colors Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Black Display type OLED, 60-120 hertz Weight 187 grams (6.6 ounces) Charge speed Up to 27 watts IP Rating IP68 Display dimensions 6.2 inches Display resolution 1080 × 2400 Charge options Wired, Wireless SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Bluetooth 5.3 $699 at Google Store $699 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy

There are software differences, too. The Pixel 8 does not get Pro camera controls, it cannot take 50MP photos, and it misses out on Video Boost and Night Video as well. This year, the gap between the Pixel 8 Pro and its non-Pro sibling is more than just about a bigger display, longer battery life, and a telephoto lens.

Like the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8 is getting more expensive by $100 this year, with the entry-level model coming in at $700.

This year, both the Google Pixel 8 and the 8 Pro will be available in the US and Canada along with many Western European countries (Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK). They will also come to Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

When you decide to preorder, you can look forward to a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Google Pixel 8 Pro and some free Pixel Buds Pro with the Pixel 8.