Google's Pixel 8 lineup is nearly four months away from its launch. But the phone's renders and some marketing images have already leaked online, revealing the design changes Google has in store for this year's refresh. Now, some hands-on photos of the Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced online, thanks to a tester who received the unit from Google's device team for testing. The person went on to share the phone's pictures on Reddit, breaking the NDA in the process.

From the hands-on photos, it's evident the Pixel 8 Pro will have notably rounded edges than its predecessors (via Droid-Life). This corroborates a previous leak that had indicated the Pixel 8's display curvature would be twice that of the Pixel 7 Pro. This should help make the phone more ergonomic and pocket-friendly. It also confirms the phone will ship with a flat display, bidding farewell to the curved panel found on previous Pixels.

The phone's fastboot screen confirms its "husky" codename, with the unit having 12GB of Samsung-supplied LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage sourced from SK Hynix. Plenty of stickers on the back confirm the device is meant for testing and evaluation purposes.

We also get a clear view of the triple-camera setup housed in a unified pill, which appears larger than before and seems to include bigger cameras. Google reportedly plans to overhaul the Pixel 8 Pro's camera system with a newer 50MP primary sensor and a larger 64MP Sony IMX787 ultra-wide sensor. Coupled with the faster ISP of the Tensor G3 chip and staggered HDR, these upgrades should lead to a noticeable bump in the image quality of the upcoming Pixels.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro looks quite sleek in the hands-on images, though this is a test prototype, and the retail unit could pack some minor design changes. Knowing how bad Google is at keeping leaks of its devices in check, expect more Pixel 8 hands-on photos to pop up before its debut in October this year.