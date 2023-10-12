The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are finally available for preorder, and both phones are the most refined to ever come from Google. They look and feel a lot like their predecessors. Plus, they fix the biggest issues we've found with them, including a flat display rather than a curved-edge display on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and a small-hands-friendly form factor for the Pixel 8.

Google went further and fixed a small but significant gripe I’ve had with the Pixel 7 Pro last year, too. By default, its interface has a lower pixel density, effectively rendering the additional screen real estate moot.

What is pixel density?

Before we dive into this matter, a quick refresher on what the heck I’m talking about. Other than screen resolution, display density is another important point when it comes to the way we perceive displays. For example, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Tablet have comparable resolutions of 2992x1344 and 2560x1600 pixels, but due to the vastly different screen sizes, you wouldn’t want interfaces on these two devices scaled the same way relative to the raw pixels. Otherwise, you could end up with a super tiny, untappable interface on the Pixel 8 Pro or a vastly overblown phone interface on the Pixel Tablet. That’s where pixel density comes in.

Developers are encouraged to offer different assets for different screen density brackets

Pixel density is a property manufacturers can tweak for their devices, making it possible to decide how big interface elements should appear. This is measured in virtual pixels that coders use in order to make assets appear consistent across different screen sizes, so called density-independent pixels (dp). Google explains in its Android Developers resource, “One dp is a virtual pixel unit that's roughly equal to one pixel on a medium-density screen (160 dpi, or the "baseline" density).” The operating system then automatically translates these values into the appropriate numbers of real pixels.

The flawed Google Pixel 7 Pro pixel density

With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google set the dp in a way that makes the interface appear mostly identical across both phones, disregarding the difference in screen size altogether. This means that you see roughly the same amount of information on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, even if the latter’s larger display is theoretically capable of showing you more content. Unless you buy the phone with the bigger screen due to visual impairments, you basically don’t gain any real world benefit from the Pixel 7 Pro on the visual front.

The Google Pixel 7 on the right even displays slightly more content than the Pixel 7 Pro on the left.

Thankfully, you can switch things up in the display settings under Display size and text. While this interface doesn’t show you the exact dp number, you can use a slider to switch between a few pre-determined presets. The problem here is that the differences between the individual settings are much bigger than I would like them to be. When I switch to the smallest screen option on the Pixel 7 Pro, content is displayed significantly smaller than on the Pixel 7, which is not what I want to achieve. I want interface elements to be roughly the same size, as I think that the Pixel 7 hits the sweet spot for legibility and tappability.

To get more granular, you need to enable developer options (by tapping your phone’s build number a few times) and look for the Smallest width option in the Drawing section. Here, you can manually enter your preferred dp number, and I narrowed it down to 445 dp to match the Pixel 7’s look.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro finally fixes this gripe

With the Pixel 8 Pro, I immediately noticed that Google decided to switch to the correct dp number by default. Next to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro’s font and interface elements are the same size, meaning that you get to see slightly more on its screen than on the Pixel 8’s and Pixel 7’s when looking at the same screens.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro on the left shows less content than the Pixel 8 Pro on the right.

Given that Google must think that the size the Pixel 8’s and Pixel 7’s screens are calibrated to hits the sweet spot for the majority of people, it never made sense to me why the Pixel 7 Pro’s display had to have a larger appearance. After all, you’re not going to look at the Pixel 7 Pro’s screen from further away than at the Pixel 7’s screen. In that sense, I am happy to see that I no longer need to tinker with developer options to achieve that same look. And anyone who still wants their display to look bigger can still jump to display or developer settings to fine tune things to their liking.

A full comparison of the lineups: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro.

With the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8 Pro finally has a truly bigger display, and I’m all here for it. Let me be real, though: if this is something that bugs you now that you know, don't throw out your perfectly fine Pixel 7 Pro. Just tweak your density to 448 dp, which is the exact setting that Google uses on the Pixel 8 Pro.