Summary The Google Pixel 8 series introduces Face Unlock authentication for banking and secure apps, thanks to new hardware and biometric specifications.

Google says it has also bundled machine learning algorithms in the Pixel 8 series that enable payments using Face Unlock, along with other tasks like signing in to apps.

Older Pixel phones like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series won't have access to this feature, as it relies on the new hardware included in the Pixel 8 series.

Following a tenuous cycle of "leaks," the Google Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 were finally revealed last morning at the Made by Google hardware event. We've already gone in-depth with the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, detailing what's new with the flagships. We can now confirm a nifty (and long overdue) addition to the Pixel 8's bag of tricks — Face Unlock authentication for banking and other secure apps.

While the Pixel 4 series featured dedicated hardware to accommodate secure facial recognition with the help of a flood illuminator, infrared cameras, and dot projector, Google decided to ditch it with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. Then with last year's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google decided to bring back facial recognition with Face Unlock, but sans the dedicated hardware. This meant its functionality was limited to simply unlocking the phone while missing out on the ability to make NFC payments on Google Pay/Wallet or other banking apps. This was a peculiar omission, given that fellow Android smartphone maker Samsung has already supported facial recognition for payments through Samsung Wallet (formerly Samsung Pay) and sign-ins.

Google said the inclusion of new hardware on the Pixel 8 series finally matches the "highest Android biometric class" required for secure banking apps, referencing Class 3. So customers can finally make NFC payments using Face Unlock on the Pixel 8 series, among other tasks, such as signing in to another app.

"And now, Face Unlock on Pixel 8 meets the highest Android biometric class, allowing you to access compatible banking and payment apps like Google Wallet."

To be clear, this is made possible thanks to the new sensors included with the Pixel 8 duo, plus the bevy of machine learning algorithms built into the Tensor G3 SoC and the Titan M2 security chip, according to Google. So devices like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series probably won't see this rather basic feature in their lifetimes.

Google is clearly late to the party here, although we can't envision customers of older Pixel phones switching over to the Pixel 8 specifically for this reason. Thankfully for the manufacturer, there is a ton of other stuff onboard, particularly on the Pixel 8 Pro, making it well worth the upgrade for customers of the Pixel 5 XL or the Pixel 6 Pro, for example.

As 9to5Google adds, Google hasn't specified if Face Unlock has been improved to work in low-light conditions, so you may still see prompts to enter your PIN or fingerprint in such scenarios. In terms of preference, Google is listing Face Unlock on par with fingerprint authentication for banking and other secure apps, which technically means they can be used interchangeably. In its current form, while people can use Face Unlock on the Pixel 7 series to unlock the device, they will be asked to use either one of the saved fingerprints or PIN to authenticate a payment on Google Pay or any other banking app.

While this new addition largely flew under the radar, Google was more open about some of the other features making it into the Pixel 8 series, especially components like Assistant with Bard, bringing the company's AI chops to the personal assistant. There's more on board, of course, and we'll take a granular look at all the new additions in our reviews of the Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro, and not to forget the Pixel Watch 2, over the next few days. Both flagship phones can be pre-ordered now, with availability/shipments slated to begin on October 12.

