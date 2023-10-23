The Google Pixel 8 Pro’s most controversial feature is likely its temperature sensor, which seems like an idea someone had at the height of the pandemic and then nobody stopped to think if it’s still necessary in 2023. On top of this, this feature isn’t FDA-approved yet, meaning it can't officially read your body temperature. When you attempt to measure your skin temperature right now, you’ll notice that it’s far below regular body temperature. There is a trick you can try right now to get an approximation of your body temperature even before the FDA approval, though the results have us scratching our heads even more.

Noted Android expert Kamila Wojciechowska took to X (née Twitter) to talk about a weird discrepancy between what body temperature should be and what the Google Pixel 8 Pro’s readings give you when you use its thermometer on your skin. In Wojciechowska’s example, she gets a reading of 32.8 degrees Celsius, which is about 91 degrees Fahrenheit and well below the expected healthy average of 36.8 C or 98.2 F. That’s despite her using the Food & organic option for measurements, with this option providing the closest approximation of how human skin radiates thermal energy.

She says this is because infrared body temperature thermometers simply can’t tell the exact body temperature but rather only your skin temperature, which is always lower than that of the core body. Thankfully, it’s possible to reliably extrapolate the body temperature from the skin, with a difference of about 4 to 5 C or 7.2 to 9 F between the two temperatures. Medical devices that are used to determine body temperature via IR readings automatically perform the necessary calculations to give you a more accurate picture of the body temperature. If used correctly, these devices are about as accurate as contact-based thermometers, with this math in mind.

For the Pixel 8 Pro, this means that its thermometer app is basically still lacking this automatic conversion due to the pending FDA approval of the feature. If you want a guesstimate of what this more accurate temperature measurement could look like, Wojciechowska says you can simply take the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature reading and add 4 C or 7.2 F to the result. In her example, this calculation brings up the temperature to a reasonable 36.8 C or 98.2 F.

While this tip makes sense in theory, we weren’t able to produce reliable results in our own testing. We've had dozens of readings varying widely between 32 C and 34 C (89.6 F and 93.2 F). When adding 4 C (or 7.2 F), this gets us close to body temperature, but there is stark contrast between a cool 36 C (96.8 F) and a feverish 38 C (100.4 F). Even when averaging all our results out, giving us just a tad more than 37 C (98.6 F), it still didn’t match multiple readings on an oral thermometer that consistently gave us 36.7 C (98 F).

Even then, you need to keep in mind that skin temperature fluctuates much more widely than core body temperature and while you can add a few degrees manually for an approximation, medical IR thermometers offer more involved algorithms.

A leaked video show that the official body temperature measurement technique is much more involved than the rudimentary temperature app

It’s likely that Google still has to add some of this more advanced math to make the scanner more reliable for body temperature. For example, the Pixel 8 Pro’s thermometer could automatically take multiple readings, disregarding any unexpected outliers, and create a more accurate result that way. The company may also add improved instructions or a better workflow for using the thermometer on your own forehead, which is a tedious process right now that introduces room for inconsistent placement across readings, further skewing the results. This is corroborated by leaked instructions that made the rounds before the phone's official announcement.

Our results are also right in line with testing from Android Authority. The publication experimented with the Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer in all kinds of situations, with its sensor readings routinely off by a few degrees compared to an industrial-grade alternative that uses the same IR technology. All things considered, we're very much questioning the Pixel 8 Pro's ability to accurately read temperatures at all.

Stick with object temperature readings for now, and don't trust that the result is 100% accurate

Since there is rigorous testing involved to get FDA approved, you should be able to trust the body temperature readings once the official method arrives, though. Given Google's strength in software, it's very much possible that the thermometer will get significantly better over time.

In the meantime, we can’t stress enough that you shouldn’t rely on the Pixel 8 Pro’s thermometer for determining medical conditions in its current state, and we hope that the tests here made that clear. At best, you can use the 7.2 F formula as a fun way to test the limits of the Pixel 8 Pro’s sensor ahead of FDA approval. Be sure to use a proper medical-grade thermometer when you need to determine if you or someone else has a fever.