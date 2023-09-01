Summary Google's upcoming Pixel 8 Pro will feature Night Sight video, improving the quality of videos recorded in low light.

The Pixel 8 Pro's overall video recording quality is expected to see a noticeable jump with the new 50MP primary shooter and a bigger ultra-wide shooter.

Google will reportedly not ditch the physical SIM tray on its 2023 Pixels.

Pixel phones have always been known for their camera prowess. But unlike the best Galaxy phones and iPhones, Google's phones are known more for their image quality than video recording capabilities. This is an even bigger issue in low light and challenging conditions, as the videos come out noisy and sub-par for a flagship phone. Google apparently plans to solve this problem by bringing its fabled Night Sight feature to videos on the Pixel 8 Pro.

9to5Google reports that Google's upcoming flagship Pixel will feature Night Sight video, which should drastically help improve the quality of videos recorded in low light. There's no other detail, but Night Sight video was likely made possible by the faster ISP and AI capabilities of the Tensor G3 chip that will power the Pixel 8 series.

Combined with the bigger and newer 50MP GN2 primary shooter and a bigger ultra-wide shooter, overall video recording quality should also see a noticeable jump across the board on the Pixel 8 Pro. Google's phones have always lagged behind the competition in this area, so it would be a welcome improvement.

It seemingly appears that the smaller Pixel 8 will miss out on Night Sight video, likely because it will use an inferior ultra-wide shooter. Nonetheless, its video recording capabilities, in general, should improve due to the faster ISP and newer primary camera. Besides the newer camera hardware and processing improvements, the Pixel 8 series will ship with a revamped Google Camera app.

The report also shoots down rumors of the Pixel 8 series going eSIM-only in the US and ditching the physical SIM card. While eSIM has gained popularity in the last few years, especially after iPhone 14's launch, there's still room for improvement. And thankfully, Google has decided to stick to the physical SIM slot on its 2023 Pixels.