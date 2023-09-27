Summary Google could offer attractive preorder bundles for the upcoming Pixel 8 series, including free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch 2 with purchase.

The freebies add value to the new Pixels, especially the rumored $1,000 Pixel 8 Pro, and make the preorder bundle a no-brainer for those planning to buy the phone and smartwatch.

In addition to the free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch 2, Google may also offer various subscription bonuses worth nearly $200, but these may only be available to new users.

Google has always provided attractive preorder bundles and trade-in offers with its Pixel devices. Last year, you could get a free Pixel Buds with the Pixel 7 or the Pixel Watch with the 7 Pro in selected markets. The upcoming Pixel 8 appears to be no different, with the company seemingly bundling a free Pixel Buds or Pixel Watch 2 with the phones. A new leak sheds light on the Pixel 8's launch day offers and the freebies that Google plans to bundle.

In a post on X, Roland Quandt shared Google's preorder bundle for the Pixel 8 series. If you opt for the Pixel 8, you will get the Pixel Buds Pro for free, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. And with the Pro model, you'll purportedly get a Pixel Watch 2 at no cost. The bundle appears similar to last year's Pixel 7 series and corroborates a previous leak.

Google provided a similar preorder bundle with the Pixel 7a in May this year, where you could get the Pixel Buds-A Series for free.

This preorder bundle would make the new Pixels a lot more value for money. A free $350 smartwatch will help justify the Pixel 8 Pro's rumored $1,000 price tag, especially since the Pixel Watch 2 could pack some significant changes, including the switch to a faster and more efficient Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and new health sensors. Based on all the leaks, the watch could give the best Android watches tough competition this year. And if you were planning to buy the phone and the smartwatch, the preorder bundle is a no-brainer.

With the Pixel 8 seemingly costing $100 more than its predecessor this year, a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro will help sweeten the deal.

Leaked Google Store pages of the new Pixels from before suggest the company offering up to six months of 2TB Google One subscription, three months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Fitbit Premium as a preorder bonus. That's nearly $200 of additional freebies through subscriptions to some useful services. But you will likely be eligible for them only if you are a new subscriber.

It's likely that the preorder bundle will only be available upon purchasing the Pixel 8 from Google's online store in the US and select other markets. Other retailers may or may not offer a similar bundle. There will likely be a strong preorder rush for the new Pixels after Google's announcement on October 4, so try to get your order in early if you want to secure the bundle.