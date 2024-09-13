Google Pixel 8 $200 off + a free Pixel Watch $499 $699 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 is Google's best phone yet, and it's the most distinct regular model when compared to the Pro version. It comes with a wonderful form factor that fits well in the hands and has the usual software prowess that you expect from a Pixel. $499 at Amazon

The Pixel 8 is one of the best phones to get if you're someone that's never used a Google device before and casually wants to dip their toes in the water to see what the fuss is all about. Not only does the Pixel 8 deliver great hardware and an iconic design, but it also packs fantastic software features as well. And while this phone may be last year's model, it's still going to get plenty of support thanks to Google's promise of providing seven years of updates.

With that said, it's now going to be the perfect time to purchase a Pixel 8, with a bundle deal from Amazon that knocks $200 off and throws in a free Pixel Watch too. With one purchase, you can now dive into the Pixel ecosystem head first to explore what makes these devices so great. Just be sure you're quick to purchase because a deal like this isn't going to last long.

What's great about the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch?

Where to even begin with the Pixel 8? You get a unique design that's unlike other phones on the market, along with lots of power thanks to Google's own Tensor G3 processor. This particular model that's on sale comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough for most users. If you're someone that tends to use up more storage space, there's also a 256GB model as well.

When it comes to the display, it has a bright and vibrant 6.2-inch OLED screen that offers a refresh rate that can crank up to 120Hz. On the rear, the phone packs a dual camera setup with a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. And if you're into taking selfies or love making videocalls, there's a 10.5MP shooter on the front. Battery life is also quite good with support for wired and wireless charging.

The Pixel Watch probably offers one of the sleekest designs when it comes to smartwatches. It comes in just one size with a 1.6-inch circular AMOLED display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC. Naturally, it comes with a variety of sensors that are great for tracking your health, fitness, and wellness. Furthermore, it's also powered by Wear OS, and is compatible with Wear OS 4 and will later be updated to the latest Wear OS 5. Overall, you can't go wrong with this watch, especially since it's now free with this bundle.

In order to grab this great deal, just make sure to click on the bundle link from Amazon. From this page, you'll have the ability to choose the size and color of the Pixel 8. If you choose the base model, the price should come out at $499, while the 256GB model will come in at $559. Once added to your cart, be sure to head to the top left-hand side of the menu and click the Benefit Items section. This will bring up all the eligible Pixel Watch models for this promotion, and there should be two available. Once both of these are added to your cart, you can now head to the check-out where you should see the discount.

Remember, this is a limited-time offer, so if this seems like a good deal for you, you'll want to grab it now while you can. Or if you're interested in the Pixel 8 Pro, there's also a similar deal where you can nab a Pixel Watch LTE for free. Regardless of which model you choose, both are going to be great devices that you won't regret.