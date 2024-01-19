Summary Google is set to release a new mint color for the Pixel 8 next week, though it's unclear if both models will get it.

This comes after both phones launched with Mint-colored cases, but no matching phones.

The launch of this new shade is accompanied by a 20 percent discount on both phones, perfect for those who missed out on holiday deals.

This week might've been all about Samsung's new Galaxy S24 lineup, but that doesn't mean Google isn't looking to claw back a little of the attention. Although we have months to go until a prospective Pixel 9 hits store shelves, Google is looking to refresh its Pixel 8 lineup with a splash of color. The brand is teasing a mint Pixel 8 launch coming next week, alongside a pretty steep discount for anyone who missed out on those excellent holiday deals last year.

The Pixel 8 currently comes in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose, while the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and that excellent Bay hue. Starting next week, however, it looks like we're getting a new addition: Mint. Google has a countdown on its store pointing to a launch for its new shade on Thursday, January 25th, at midnight PT. It's accompanied by a binary tweet code that simply reads, "Fresh year, fresh drop."

Despite this just being a new color for either one or both of its Pixel 8 devices — the Pixel 8 Pro is shown in the teaser, so this could be limited to the $1,000 flagship — Google is going all out. It has hired artist It's A Living to paint a mural near the corner of Canal St and 6th Ave in Lower Manhattan next week, an event anyone is free to attend both in-person and virtually at 11am ET on January 25th. If you look closely, "It's A Living" is also what's being spray painted in the online teaser — a cute touch.

Mid-cycle color refreshes are nothing new. Apple has done them plenty of times in the past, both with Product Red and with more basic colors like yellow and purple. I'm struggling to think of a time Google has done something similar; looking back at Pixel colors through the years, it seems like all options have been available at launch. (Update: I can't believe I forgot about the Pixel 4a's Barely Blue shade.)

Still, this shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who's browsed for a first-party Pixel 8 case recently. In addition to matching the three standard colors per phone, Google also offers Mint and Coral as options. If Mint is finally arriving on the phone itself, could we see a reddish Pixel 8 in just a few months time?

As part of this launch, Google is also giving out 20 percent coupons to anyone signing up through its teaser website prior to the launch of its mint colorway. That's a pretty good deal for either of the Pixel 8 models, saving you $140 or $200 depending on which version you buy. Plus, you'll be able to save that cash on the new mint model, while I'll just be here looking at my old blue model with disgust.