At CES 2023 this year, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced the Qi2 wireless charging standard. While the charging speed remains unchanged at 15W, the protocol packs one major improvement: MagSafe support. This will ensure that built-in magnets inside your phone will help it to automatically align with the charging pad, enabling faster charging speeds and improved efficiency. The consortium expects the first Qi 2-enabled phones to launch by the 2023 holiday season. If you were hoping the Google Pixel 8 series would be one of them, prepare to be disappointed.

Carrying the GKWS6 model number, the smaller Pixel 8 passed through the WPC to receive its Qi charging approval. The listing makes it clear Google's upcoming compact flagship will support a maximum wireless charging speed of 12W, the same as the Pixel 7. It also confirms support for Qi charging version 1.2.4, which is apparently not the Qi2 standard (via 9to5Google).

With the Pixel Stand 2, the Pixel 7 can reach a peak wireless charging speed of 20W. Presumably, Google could offer a similar boost on the Pixel 8 when its proprietary charging stand is used.

The Pixel 8 Pro has seemingly not yet passed through the Wireless Power Consortium. Google might just offer Qi2 support on the bigger Pixel, though the chances are relatively slim.

While Qi2 might not seem like a significant upgrade, it allows Android manufacturers to add MagSafe to their phones, making wireless charging much more convenient to use in daily life. It also makes connecting additional accessories or mounts to your phone a lot easier. Thankfully, MagSafe adapters are available for popular Android phones that bring almost the same level of convenience to your existing phone. So, if you plan to get the Pixel 8 but are bummed about the possible lack of Qi2 support, you can use one such adapter.