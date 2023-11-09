Summary The Google Pixel 8 does not support microSD cards, but offers 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage and the option to expand storage with Google Drive.

The Pixel 8 is a value-for-money smartphone with AI capabilities, fast performance, improved cameras, and a compact design.

If you need additional storage for the Pixel 8, subscribing to Google's cloud storage plans is the best option. MicroSD card support is available on some budget phones or the Sony Xperia 1 V.

Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel 8 does not support microSD cards. Buyers have a choice of 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

Google's 2023 upgrades to the Pixel lineup bring significant AI chops, faster performance, improved cameras, flat displays, and refreshed designs. In particular, the oh-so-appealing sub-flagship price point of the Google Pixel 8 makes it a great value-for-money smartphone that delivers flagship imaging in a compact package. And this year, Google is bumping up the guaranteed software support to seven years making it one of the best Android smartphones. But one pertinent question remains: does the Pixel 8 let you add more storage via a microSD card?

Does the Google Pixel 8 have a microSD card slot?

It should come as no surprise that, like all major Android flagships, the Google Pixel 8 doesn't support microSD cards. In fact, the Pixel series has never supported microSD expansion for storage.

The phone ships in two storage options, and buyers can pick between 128GB and 256GB of onboard memory. If you need more storage later, your only option is to invest in cloud storage like Google Drive.

How to add more storage to the Google Pixel 8?

Your best choice to add more storage would be to pick up additional Google Drive storage. Every Google account includes 15GB of cloud storage by default, but subscribing to Google's cloud storage plans gives you a choice of 100GB, 200GB, or even 2TB of online space.

What are the best flagship Android phones with microSD card support?

While microSD cards remains relatively common for budget Android phones, the feature has disappeared from high-end devices. That said, there are still a few options.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is one of the last remaining flagships to offer microSD card-based storage expansion. If the Xperia 1 V's $1399 price point comes across as a bit steep, you can also consider some of the best mid-range options like the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or the OnePlus Nord N300 for microSD support.