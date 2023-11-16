The Google Pixel 8 is among the best camera-centric smartphones. While the phone might not pack the best camera hardware, its excellent image processing compensates for this. Google's latest Pixels can do more than click photos of your friends and families. You can use them to get close to your subject and capture stunning macro shots. This is made possible by the Macro Focus feature on these phones. Follow this guide to learn more about Macro Focus and how to use it on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

What to know about using Macro Focus on Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Macro Focus lets you get extremely close to a subject and capture it in great detail. The feature has become popular in smartphones over the last few years. Taking macro photos on the Google Pixel 8 series is straightforward. But before that, there are a few essential things you must know:

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro use the ultrawide lens for taking macro photos. Due to this, the quality of images might not come out as good as the primary camera.

Since the Pixel 8 Pro has a bigger ultrawide sensor, it captures higher-quality macro shots than its regular sibling.

Ensure there's plenty of light available when taking macro photos. Otherwise, the picture will come out noisy.

Keep your hands stable while taking a macro photo. The ultrawide camera does not have OIS. In macro mode, your movements are magnified.

The Pixel 8 has a minimum focusing distance of 5cm, while the Pro model can get closer to the subject with its 2cm focusing distance.

When you turn on Google Photos backup, all macro images taken from your Pixel 8 are also uploaded to the cloud.

How to take macro photos on the Google Pixel 8

While some third-party camera apps let you shoot macro photos, it is best to stick to the Google Camera app for the best results.

Open the Google Camera app. Take your phone close to the subject you want to capture. Ideally, the distance should be 2cm to 8cm. Your Pixel automatically switches to the ultrawide lens and macro mode. A flower icon appears on the viewfinder to indicate this. If not, tap the Settings button in the lower-left corner of the camera app. Set Macro Focus to Auto. Or, if you will exclusively shoot macro photos for a while, select the On option. This permanently activates the macro mode. By default, the camera focuses in the center. Tap anywhere in the viewfinder to focus on a specific part of the subject. Tap the shutter button to capture a macro photo.

There can be instances when your Pixel 8 switches to macro mode automatically. Turn off the Macro Focus functionality to avoid this from happening. For general use, set the option to Auto.

Google allows you to use Pro mode in the camera app with Macro Focus. Tap the Settings button in the lower-right corner of the camera app to access the mode. Use focus peaking from here to determine which part of your macro subject is in focus.

The area in focus is highlighted in the viewfinder with colored edges to help you distinguish it easily. For greater precision, use the picture-in-picture focus preview option. Don't try to adjust the focus slider manually, as it will exit the macro mode. If the macro subject is coming too far due to the lack of light, adjust the shutter speed or bump the ISO in Pro mode.

Additionally, you can shoot 50MP RAW macro photos from the Pixel 8 for greater flexibility in post-processing. Go into the Google Camera app settings, switch to the Pro tab, change the resolution to 50MP, and activate RAW capture. Shooting in RAW doesn't improve the quality of the macro picture. However, the camera can capture more details, which you can extract while processing the image.

The Pixel 8 series can record macro videos in up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Follow the steps above after switching to video mode in Google Camera. You only miss out on pro controls while recording videos.

Check out some macro shots from the Pixel 8 Pro below to understand what kind of pictures you can capture.

This mode is excellent for taking close-up pictures of flowers, insects, and other subjects from a different perspective. Ensure there's enough light, and don't hold the phone directly on top of the subject. Otherwise, your shadow will fall on it, ruining the image.

You can take macro photos and videos on the Pixel 7 Pro. This functionality isn't available on the regular Pixel 7.

Get the most out of your Pixel 8's camera

While not perfect, the Pixel 8 is a great phone, and its fantastic camera capabilities further elevate the experience of using it. Features like Macro Focus and Best Take help the phone stand out from its competition, which packs a superior or versatile camera setup.

