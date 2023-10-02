Summary The latest unboxing video of the Google Pixel 8 reveals that the box design remains largely unchanged, with a minimalistic white look.

The Pixel 8 has unmistakably rounded corners and a bigger camera array all while it's a tad smaller than its predecessor.

Google is rumored to offer seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8, a significant improvement from its previous policy, and there are expected hardware enhancements, including flat displays and improved camera capabilities.

We basically know everything there is to know about the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro at this point, but the leaks just keep coming. After a good look at all the first-party cases that Google wants to sell, we’re now in for an ear-soothing unboxing video of the smaller Pixel 8 on YouTube.

PBK Reviews published an ASMR-style unboxing video for the Pixel 8. It shows that the box will remain largely unchanged compared to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7, with the usual understated all-white look, only interrupted by the Google logo, the Pixel 8 branding, and an image of the phone itself in the color that you’ve purchased it in.

Opening the box, the first thing you’ll see is the phone itself, back first. The bigger camera array and the rounded corners make it appear instantly bigger than its predecessor, though based on what we know so far, they should roughly have the same dimensions (in fact, the Pixel 8 is supposed to be just a tad smaller). As expected, the Pixel 8 looks unmistakably Pixel, though. Underneath the phone itself, you’ll find the usual USB-A to USB-C adapter that Google still includes in the box to this day along with a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer. There is also a small booklet, likely with regulatory information or a quick setup guide.

The phone itself has unmistakably rounded corners, a departure from the slightly boxier (but still very much round) look from the current generation. We can even see it turned on briefly with the “Welcome to your Pixel” setup screen visible. Unfortunately, the phone is running in dark mode, meaning that we can’t really see the dimensions of the display. Previous leaks have pointed at even bezels all around, though, so there’s that.

In the comments, PBK also answers a few key questions on the new phone, including a question on which technology Google uses for the fingerprint scanner. Like the Pixels before it, the Pixel 8 sticks with an optical under-display sensor rather than an ultrasonic one.

At this point, we won’t have to wait long for Google to unveil the Pixel 8 to the public during its big October 4 Made by Google event. The company has already confirmed that it will show the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro there, along with the Pixel Watch 2.

One of the biggest improvements compared to previous years is that Google is rumored to include seven years of software updates, likely including full Android updates. That would be a significant step up from its current 3+5 policy, with the company providing three Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches on top.

On the hardware front, there are also some choice enhancements to be expected. Both the regular model and the Pro model are supposed to come with flat displays this time around, with even bezels all around. There should also be big enhancements to the camera, in part thanks to new hardware, but also due to new software processing options.

All these upgrades will likely come at a cost. The phones are expected to see a price increase of $100 across the board, though there are currently conflicting leaks around pricing.