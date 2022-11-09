We still haven’t gotten over how good the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are — two of our favorite Android phones of the year. But we’ve already started hearing rumors about their follow-ups due toward the end of next year. If this new report about the alleged Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is anything to go by, Google is doubling down on the performance for its next flagship lineup, offering a better processor and more RAM to go with it.

While WinFuture couldn’t explicitly verify if the two leaked devices are indeed the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, many of their attributes align with a typical Android flagship. Codenamed Husky and Shiba, the two Google phones pack 12GB of RAM, putting them right at the top of the spectrum.

Husky has a display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels (supposedly the Pro model), while Shiba settles for the standard 2268 x 1080 resolution, much like the Pixel 7. When compared to the current Pixel 7 models, these screen resolutions also indicate a slightly changed display aspect ratio for shorter displays.

Both phones are going to use a new Tensor chip, codenamed Zuma. The Tensor G3 could be a custom version of the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2300 processor (likely based on the 3nm process node) with an added flavor of Google’s machine learning and AI prowess. Some of these details corroborate another leak about the Tensor G3 that we came across in September.

However, the Tensor G3 might reuse the G5300 5G modem from the Tensor G2, which itself didn’t prove to be that big of an upgrade over the unimpressive modem on the first Tensor chip in our experience.

WinFuture has reasons to believe that the two phones are in fact your classic glass sandwiches and not foldables (or tablets for that matter). If you were hoping to hear about the long-rumored Pixel Fold, you’ll probably have to wait a while longer. In either case, none of these rumors and leaks are set in stone, especially since we’re months away from the actual launch, so take all this with a pinch of salt. But in a typical Google fashion, we’ll hopefully get an early peek at the next Pixel flagships during the Google I/O 2023.