Summary Google is rumored to be announcing new color options for the Pixel Buds Pro, including Porcelain and Sky Blue during its October 4 Pixel 8 launch event.

The addition of a Porcelain color option for the Pixel Buds Pro seems plausible given that a recent leak detailed the Pixel 8 Pro in the same color.

Google's October 4 event will feature the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, as well as the Pixel Watch 2 with potential improvements over its predecessor.

Just a day after Apple announced the launch event for its quartet of upcoming iPhones, Google started sending media invites for the Pixel 8 and Watch 2 unveiling, scheduled for October 4. We know what to expect from the company's fall hardware event for the most part, such as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and the second-gen Google smartwatch. It now seems like the company will have more than just these devices on offer, as a leaker has revealed the likely announcement of refreshed colors for last year's Pixel Buds Pro.

Per leaker Paras Guglani on X (formerly known as Twitter), Google's October 4 hardware event will see the introduction of new Porcelain and Sky Blue colorways for the Pixel Buds Pro, complementing the currently available Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass versions. However, as Android Authority suggests, we're treating this revelation with some skepticism since nothing is official quite yet.

But refreshing the color options of the Pixel Buds Pro does seem plausible, especially since the Pixel Buds Pro was only released last year and it doesn't warrant a second-gen model just yet. Furthermore, the new Porcelain shade makes more sense based on a recent leak, which detailed the Pixel 8 Pro in the same color.

Google also has a few other things in store for the October 4 event, with the Pixel 8 and its Pro sibling expected to be the headliners. We're also excited about the Pixel Watch 2's arrival, which could potentially include a few key improvements over its predecessor. We found the first-gen Pixel Watch to be a decent first attempt in our review, but not adequate to take on lower-priced competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which was recently refreshed in the form of the Galaxy Watch 6.

As for the Pixel 8 and the 8 Pro, we've managed to learn quite a bit about the devices, especially with regard to their hardware credentials, such as possible support for Wi-Fi 7. Some encouraging news has also emerged on the software front, with Google rumored to offer software updates for five years starting with the Pixel 8 series. If true, this would bring the Pixel series on par with the Apple iPhones, while also surpassing Samsung in the process.