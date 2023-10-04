After what feels like a full year of rumors and leaks, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are finally here. Alongside what sounds like an exceptionally promising take on the Pixel Watch 2, Google has refreshed both phones with new cameras, improved screens, and a healthy dose of AI-powered tool sets. But while it's easy to get swept up by all of the changes coming to the larger of Google's two 2023 flagships, the Pixel 8 remains an enticing, approachable entry into the world of Android. It's just too bad the differences between these two phones have never been more apparent.

Google Pixel 8 Google's Pixel 8 shrinks down its budget flagship phone to a smaller size while still packing some impressive specs. From Tensor G3 and its impressive AI-focused skills to an all-new camera sensor, the Pixel 8 looks to shine — albeit for a more expensive price.

Picking up these two phones for the first time gives you two very different reactions. I'm happy to echo the impressions Daniel Bader laid out in our Pixel 8 Pro hands-on — never has Google hardware felt more exquisite. Flat edges aside, though, placing the Pixel 8 Pro next to its predecessor doesn't really deliver the same wow factor I felt when looking at the Pixel 8. Even before I fished last year's $600 phone out of my backpack to compare, it was clear the more compact design is one of Google's best.

The 6.2-inch display on the Pixel 8 isn't that much smaller than the 6.3-inch panel on the Pixel 7, but thanks to a refined design with curvier corners and slimmer bezels, it's immediately more inviting than any Google phone since the Pixel 5. It's the kind of phone you want to twist around in your hand over and over again — it just feels right. While it's far from the small flagship plenty of us want (a dream that's as good as dead), compared to behemoths from companies like Samsung, I'll happily settle for a phone series that gets a little easier to hold every year.

The differences between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 become far more apparent once you place the two together. A design that I found modern and elegant just one year ago suddenly felt clunky and overwhelming, a similar feeling that the Pixel 7 inspired in me when coming from the Pixel 6. Thinking of these three phones as a single series makes one thing clear: Google is getting better at hardware, keeping the same base design year after year while refining every element.

Look at those rounded corners.

The angled corners of the Pixel 7, along with the extended bezel around the entire screen, now seemed dated compared to Google's 2023 stylings. Small touches, like the newly-matte power button and volume rocker, especially stood out, making the entire phone feel more cohesive than ever before. Put simply, this is something you'll actually want to hold, and it's only after seeing it in person that I've realized not every Pixel generation has met that standard.

Unfortunately, there's one big problem with the Pixel 8, a repeated — and growing — concern over how Google sees this device compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. For the last two years, the general consensus regarding which size to pick has usually leaned towards the smaller model, largely because of the price tag. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 both packed the majority of what made the series worth buying while knocking a substantial amount of money off the total cost.

With the Pixel 8, that's changing. If I picked up this phone, I'd find it hard not to be jealous of the Pro this year, even if it once again comes at a $300 markup. I don't think I'll be alone there.

Over the last two generations, it's been the camera that split the two. Pixel 7 owners, for example, had to settle without a 5x telephoto lens, alongside a noticeably more narrow ultrawide sensor. This year, though, Pro owners don't just get better hardware — it's the software that's better, too.

A long-request pro mode is coming to Google's camera app, for example, but only on the larger, more expensive device. Zoom Enhance got a big moment during the company's keynote, allowing you to bring out details in far away objects like you're Tom Cruise in Minority Report. When it rolls out later this year, it'll be restricted to the Pro. Likewise, Video Boost looks promising (though I'm not entirely sold by the examples shown on stage today), utilizing cloud processing to enhance every individual frame of a video after recording. Once again, it's Pro-exclusive.

Perhaps most frustrating of all is Magic Editor. Rick Osterloh was excited to announce the Pixel 8 Pro is the company's first phone to run Google's foundation model entirely on-device, and it uses that base to remove objects with less distortion than ever before. While it's possible that foundation makes their way to the Pixel 8 eventually, it's only available on the Pro at launch. Whether this will make a big difference in the end results of your edits remains to be seen.

To be clear, these phones sport the same main camera sensor and the same Tensor G3 processor. I have yet to see any reason why these features are kept to the $1,000 handheld aside from, you know, a blatant attempt to persuade more buyers to drop the extra cash.

Let's return to the Pixel 8's design, too, because it's not just the photo capabilities of the Pixel 8 Pro that will keep potential small phone fans from Google's new $700 handset. The matte finish on the Pro puts the glossy glass seen here to shame. Anyone looking to settle into a comfortable, pocketable design will need to put up with endless fingerprint smudges throughout that seven year OS support period — or, you know, at least reach for a Pixel 8 case that adds a little extra protection. In my hands-on, I came away loving how grippy the Pro felt in my hand; why can't that be the case in something I actually want to hold?

Between the better materials and the exclusive camera features, Google has left the Pixel 8 feeling something like a Pixel 7.5. Sure, much of what makes the Pixel 8 Pro shine will still be here: excellent software support, tons of AI-powered features to improve everything from calls to texting to your morning routine, and the promise of Assistant with Bard eventually coming to deliver generative AI right on this phone.

But as much as I'd love to experience Google's latest software upgrades in a pocketable format, it's clear the company is holding this phone back to push users to the Pixel 8 Pro. It's an all-new strategy from the company, one that goes a step further than the hardware-based differences separating the iPhone 15 Pro from the Pro Max or even the Galaxy S23 compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While I might find the Pixel 8 promising, I can't help but feel like the company's software restrictions will make it a non-starter for countless potential buyers. And considering the higher price tags this year, that's more of a bummer than ever before.