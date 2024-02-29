Summary The Google Pixel 8 has been named the Best Smartphone of 2023 at the GSMA's GLOMO Awards, marking a significant win for Google in this competitive segment.

This is Google's first win in the Best Smartphone category and comes after the Pixel 3's Disruptive Device Innovation award in 2019.

Google continues to enjoy success with the Pixel lineup, as the company reportedly shipped 10 million Pixel devices in 2023 and is expecting to do the same this year.

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the best smartphones you can buy today, with the Pixel 8 Pro being Android Police's best smartphone of 2023. The accolades don't stop here for the Pixel 8 series, as the Google flagship has now been adjudged the Best Smartphone (2023) at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) organized by the GSMA each year.

Google's SVP of Devices & Services, Rick Osterloh, announced the good news on Twitter/X, accompanied by a picture of the Pixel 8 team posing with the trophy. These awards are presented annually, generally during the MWC, with this year's edition giving us a good look at some of the emerging technologies.

As 9to5Google points out, this is Google's first win in the Best Smartphone category, although the company grabbed the Disruptive Device Innovation award back in 2019 for the Pixel 3's Night Sight feature. The official MWC website has a dedicated section with all the nominees, with the Best Smartphone award listed under the Device category. Here's the full list of nominees from this year's GLOMO awards:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro series

Google Pixel 8 series

OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

That's a stellar lineup of phones for the year, and interestingly, the OnePlus Open ended up as the runner-up on our 2023 smartphone awards. The GLOMOs have been dominated by Apple flagships over the past couple of years, with the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max winning the category in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Galaxy S21 Ultra took the top spot in the 2021 edition, while the OnePlus 7T Pro took home the award in February 2020.

Despite the negative press surrounding Gemini's image generation capabilities, Google can take some solace in the fact that the Pixel lineup appears to be doing better than ever, with a Nikkei Asia report recently saying that Google shipped 10 million Pixel devices in 2023.

Google has apparently set an identical goal for 2024, with the Pixel 8 series expected to do most of the heavy lifting. Of course, more Pixel devices are launching this year, such as the Pixel 8a, which should arrive sometime in the middle of the year, while the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will likely debut by fall 2024.