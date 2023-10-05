Summary Google is offering seven years of software support and spare parts availability for the Pixel 8, surpassing other Android phones.

It is likely that Google will partner with iFixit to provide official Pixel 8 repair parts and detailed guides.

This decision aligns with Google's sustainability goals and encourages longer phone usage, reducing electronic waste.

Google has finally shown Android users some love by offering seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. This means you can expect to get the latest Android OS upgrades and security updates for seven years after you buy your phone, which is a lot longer than any of the other leading Android phones out there. To match that commitment, Google will also make spare parts available for the Pixel 8 during that period.

Google confirmed in a blog post that it's backing up its commitment to long-term software support for the Pixel 8 series with seven years of hardware support. This allows you to keep your phone running even if it breaks down without having to worry about finding replacement parts. A Google representative also confirmed to Android Authority that Pixel 8 repair parts will be available through 2030.

The company hasn't said exactly how it will make Pixel 8 repair parts available to consumers, but it's likely that Google will partner with iFixit, just like they did for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Assuming this is the case, you'll be able to buy official Pixel 8 repair parts from iFixit, and you'll also have access to detailed repair guides.

It's nice to see Google doubling its software commitment for its Pixel phones, bringing it closer to what Apple provides for the iPhone. This is a big improvement over the past, when Google only offered five years of security updates and three years of Android OS upgrades. Meanwhile, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi only offer four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for their latest flagships.

But Google's decision to provide equally long hardware support is a major step forward in the company's sustainability goals, not to mention unprecedented. Even environmentally conscious phone manufacturers, such as Fairphone, aim to provide up to five years of spare parts availability, at least for the Fairphone 2.

With seven years of updates and spare parts, you can keep the phone running until you're bored. But it's probably no coincidence that the Mountain View-based tech giant announced this decision a few weeks after California's state Assembly passed an electronics right-to-repair act. The legislation requires companies to provide access to repair parts, documentation, and software for seven years for products that cost $100 or more (three years for products priced between $50 and $99.99).

Nevertheless, this is good news for the environment. By extending the software and hardware support for Pixel phones, Google encourages people to keep their phones for longer. This reduces the amount of electronic waste that is produced.

