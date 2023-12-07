Summary Google's December 2023 update significantly improves the gaming performance of the Pixel 8's Tensor G3, boosting the GPU's performance.

The update includes a newer Arm Mali GPU kernel driver, resulting in a large jump in gaming performance, with Pixel 8 Pro users reporting a frame rate increase from ~20-25fps to 45+fps in games like Genshin Impact.

While the Pixel 8's performance may still not match up to its competitors for heavy gaming, the update will help deliver a much more respectable gaming experience for casual gamers.

The Google Pixel 8's Tensor G3 performance was subjected to a lot of criticism when the phone launched. Despite using modern CPU cores and a newer Arm Mali-G715 Immortalis GPU, the SoC's performance was hardly any better than its predecessor. This was especially apparent when running heavy games like Genshin Impact, as the Pixels struggled to run it smoothly, which other best Android phones of 2023 could easily do. Google is fixing this issue to a large extent with the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, which significantly boosts the GPU's performance.

With the latest update, Google is updating the Arm Mali's kernel driver to a much more recent build: from r38p1, released on August 18, 2022, to r44p1, released on October 11, 2023. Based on early feedback, it appears this brings a huge jump in gaming performance. One Pixel 8 Pro user reported that the phone's frame rate in Genshin Impact's Fontaine city jumped from ~20-25fps to 45+fps without generating excess heat.

YouTuber TechDroider also noticed a similar jump in gaming performance, with the Pixel 8 now able to run Fortnite at a stable 60fps on the highest graphics settings. Google bundles the new Arm driver with Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 as well, so if you are on the latest beta build, you should see a similar performance improvement.

While not as good as the Adreno 740 GPU inside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers flagship Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the OnePlus 12, this is still a great performance boost.

Google is rolling out the new Mali GPU driver to all Tensor-based Pixels. While they might not get the same level of performance boost as the Pixel 8, there should still be noticeable improvements.

The newer GPU driver might also help with the laggy and jittery scrolling many Pixel 8 owners have complained about since the phone's launch.

If you are a heavy gamer, you should still avoid buying the Pixel 8 because the Tensor G3's performance is not as good as the competition. But the phone should now do a much more respectable job for casual gaming. Given the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop packs plenty of new features as well, you should update your Pixel to it as soon as possible to enjoy all the benefits.