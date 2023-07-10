Google launched the Pixel 7a with a small $50 price hike compared to its predecessor, so one of the first questions asked was: What will this mean for the rest of the lineup? If the latest rumors are to be believed, the Google Pixel 8 will see a similar price adjustment, becoming just a tad pricier than its predecessor at launch.

Prolific leaker Yogesh Brar shared in a tweet that he thinks the Pixel 8 will launch in early October at a price of $650 and $700 depending on the storage configuration, which is $50 more compared to the Pixel 7. If this leak is accurate, this would be the same price increase that the Pixel 7a saw compared to its predecessor, keeping the price difference between the budget lineup and the flagship phone at the familiar gap of $150. It’s unclear if the Pixel 8 Pro would also see a similar price increase, though it wouldn’t be surprising with this new rumor in mind.

Yogesh Brar also revealed a few more key specifications about the phone, including many hardware details we already know. The Pixel 8 is supposed to have a 6.17-inch OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Google Tensor G2 chip, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, a 50MP primary coupled with a 12MP ultra wide and an 11MP selfie camera, and a 4,485mAh battery that charges at 24W wired and 12W wirelessly.

What’s interesting is that Brar corroborates earlier rumors that mentioned an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner without going into further detail. While the fingerprint scanners have become much more reliable on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro than the first under-display fingerprint scanners Google shipped with the Pixel 6 series, many people still report that they’re unhappy with the performance compared to competing products.

Ultrasonic sensors have historically offered better and faster performance than optical scanners, which have so far been the only ones Google used in under-display configurations. If the Pixel 8 is to receive an ultrasonic sensor, it’s likely that its more expensive Pixel 8 Pro counterpart would also get one.

We also have to keep in mind that Yogesh Brar hasn't always been the most accurate leaker, so take all this information with a healthy dose of skepticism. Common sense and previous leaks make everything specified in his tweet seem plausible, though.

October is still a few months away, and before the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro become available, we will likely see another big release from Google. If history is any indication, Android 14 will launch sometime in August.