Pixel phones have never been about raw specs; they stand out due to their tight hardware and software integration that add helpful new features. But hardware plays an equally important role, as newer features require a lot more processing power. So, while your previous-gen Pixel phone might already be running Android 14, it misses several features found on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro that rely on their more powerful hardware. And then, there are some features that Google has likely artificially restricted to its new phones to boost sales. Below is a look at all the exclusive Pixel 8 and 8 Pro features you won't get on older Pixels or other Android phones — for now.

1. Class 3 Face Unlock

The best Android phones come with face unlock. But you are limited to using it only for unlocking the device itself. The form of biometric authentication most phones use is not secure enough for authorizing payments, accessing your banking apps, and more. Interestingly, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offer Class 3 Face Unlock, the "highest Android biometric class." This means you can use face unlock for payments and other apps requiring biometric authentication for additional verification.

What's impressive is how Google has achieved the functionality by just using the new 10.5MP selfie shooters on the Pixel 8 series. The last Google phone to offer this functionality was the Pixel 4, but it had dedicated hardware for this. Even Face ID on the iPhone relies on additional sensors to deliver a secure authentication experience.

However, Google has achieved this using the machine learning and AI algorithms built into Tensor G3 and the Titan M2 chip. And that also means the feature is unlikely to come to the Pixel 6 and 7 series.

2. Magic Editor

Think Magic Eraser is magical? Wait until you try Magic Editor. First showcased by Google at I/O 2023, the feature uses "semantic understanding and generative AI" to let you reposition a subject in your photo. You can even use the tool to change the tone of the sky, make it brighter, less cloudy, and more. Admittedly, if you use Photoshop or any other advanced photo-editing tool, it likely already has such features. But Magic Editor brings this power to the palm of your hands that you can use with just a few taps on the Pixel 8 series.

Given that Magic Editor is an expansion of Magic Eraser, Google could eventually bring this feature to other Android phones and even iPhones. But for now, if you want to try Magic Editor, you must get a Pixel 8. Even Magic Eraser is improved on the Pixel 8, using on-device AI to erase larger and more complicated portions of images with fewer artifacts.

3. Audio Magic Eraser

Google's AI Magic is not just limited to photos and videos on the Pixel 8. There's also Magic Audio Eraser, which claims to reduce unwanted background noise from your videos. Google says the feature uses advanced ML models to identify everyday noises like music, wind, and people talking in the background. They are then separated into different layers that you can adjust individually per your needs.

4. Video Boost

Google has heavily focused on the Pixel 8's camera capabilities this year, adding several new AI-powered features. One such improvement is Video Boost, which promises to deliver better dynamic range, vivid colors, and details in the videos exclusively recorded with the Pixel 8 Pro. And for low light, there's Night Sight Video.

Both features are not available at launch on the Pixel 8 Pro; they will only arrive with the December update. Still, the demo shown by Google shows a lot of promise. However, Video Boost is so resource-intensive that it relies on Google's servers in the cloud to deliver the final result, making us question if the Tensor G3 chip even makes a difference.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and some other flagship phones might be able to shoot higher quality videos than the Pixel 8 Pro, none pack a Video Boost-like feature to further enhance the recorded videos. Even the regular Pixel 8 misses out on this feature.

5. Best Take

You may or may not like Best Take, but there's no denying that it promises to make capturing group photos a breeze. Just snap multiple group photos, and then you can use Best Take to swap faces from the different images to get that perfect group shot. What makes Best Take even better is how simple it is to use.

There are phones out there with better cameras than the Pixel 8, but none offer a similar feature that removes the hassle of taking group photos. You no longer need to wait for everyone to make their best expressions at once before hitting the shutter.

6. Zoom Enhance

The Google Pixel 8 Pro does not have the same zoom capabilities as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: it tops out at 30x zoom, while Samsung's offering can go up to 100x. But Google will offer something even better on its flagship Pixel: Zoom Enhance.

This feature uses the power of generative AI to deliver a Zoom experience that other phones cannot match. As Google puts it, the feature "intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details" using generative AI, enabling you to reframe and focus on the part of the photo you want.

Like the video features, Zoom Enhance is only slated to come with a future Pixel Feature Drop, and it will surely stay exclusive to the Pixel 8 series, at least in the beginning.

Bonus: Seven years of software support

This isn't a software feature, per se, but it's close enough. As of now, the only phone in the Android ecosystem to offer truly long software support is the Pixel 8 series. Google promises seven years of OS updates for its 2023 flagship Pixels, handily beating the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

This is the kind of software support that Apple is known for offering its iPhones, and even then, Apple usually doesn't mention a firm date like Google does here. So, if software support is your top priority, the Pixel 8 is your only option in the Android world.

Pixel 8 exclusive features will make your life better

Over the years, Google has added several useful features to its Pixel lineup that are actually helpful in daily use: Call Screen, Magic Eraser, and on-device voice typing to name a few. With the Pixel 8, the company has followed the same strategy, adding several new features you won't find on other phones, including older Pixels.

Since some of the Pixel 8 features are part of Google Photos, they might eventually come to other Android devices. But if you need access to them now, buying a Pixel 8 is your only option.

Google Pixel 8 Google's baby 2023 flagship packs a brighter display in a more compact design, a faster and more efficient Tensor G3 chip, and upgraded cameras to deliver a better experience than its predecessor. $699 at Google Store $699 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy