Summary The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are the best phones from Google and come with a ton of new hardware and software features.

Google had planned to include even more features in the Pixel 8 series but dropped them at the last moment.

The dropped features include 8K video recording, super slow-motion mode, and a desktop mode similar to Samsung DeX.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are the best phones to come out of Google’s stable to date, and compared to their predecessors, they feel quite mature. The Pro model this year now comes with a ton of features that help it stand out, including the kind of video enhancements we’ve been asking for from Pixel phones for a long time. While there is a long list of features exclusive to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, a recent report suggests that Google had planned even more features for the duo but dropped them at the last moment.

Android whiz Mishaal Rahman unearthed traces of a few features that could’ve brought the Pixel 8 series on par with Samsung flagships, but they were axed, unfortunately (via Android Authority). Tinkering with Android’s factory images and code, he found a few interesting bits about the Pixel camera that never made it to the real world.

Google was evidently planning to add 8K 30fps video recording capabilities to the two Pixel 8 phones. It had been trying to add a dedicated encoder profile to the new Tensor G3 processor at least since 2022, which could’ve allowed the Pixel 8 to record 8K videos. However, some trouble during the testing phase led it to drop the idea and limit the phone’s maximum video resolution to 4K 60fps. And it looks like the Pixel 8 won’t get 8K video in the future, too, though there is still hope for the 2024 Pixel flagship lineup.

Source: Android Authority

Besides that, the two Pixel 8 phones were also supposed to get their own super slow-motion mode for taking 720p videos at 480fps to capture fast-moving objects. But this, too, was dropped a few months ago. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is capable of recording super slow-mo videos at a staggering 960fps and even 8K 30fps videos.

But that’s not all. Google also planned to add a desktop mode to the Pixel 8 series, which would’ve been a big deal had it seen the light of day. We’ve been hearing about a Samsung DeX-inspired desktop mode for Pixel handsets for years now, with more solid proof appearing months before Android 14’s release. To enable these PC-like capabilities, the Pixel 8 models were earlier expected to ship with a DisplayPort Alt mode that allows the USB-C port to double up as a video-out interface.

However, neither of these could become reality. Rahman predicts that it will take another year for Android to get its full-blown desktop mode.

While we would’ve greatly appreciated having these handy features on Pixel phones, many of the top Android handsets can already record 8K videos and super slow-mo videos, while Samsung devices continue to flaunt their unmatched DeX mode. Even without these features, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have a lot to offer, including the headlining Best Take, Video Boost, and a new Assistant supercharged with Bard AI.