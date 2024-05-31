While Android phones are versatile, most devices don’t offer a desktop-like experience provided by tablets and budget Chromebooks. However, Samsung phones are an exception since they support DeX mode via USB-C. Even Google’s Pixel devices didn’t support external displays until recently. But there’s a catch — you’ll need a Google Pixel 8 and get the Android 14 beta update on your phone. We show you how to turn on external display support on your Pixel 8.

Do all Android phones support external displays?

Android phones get more powerful every year, yet most don’t offer the computing experience of a laptop or desktop PC. Samsung DeX, however, lets you connect your Samsung phone or tablet to a monitor and use it as a computer. You can even pair your mouse and keyboard with the device.

Google quietly introduced desktop mode for the Pixel 8, offering support for an external display, mouse, and keyboard. Although the Pixel 8 supported a hardware-level protocol called DisplayPort Alternate Mode, it didn’t have software support. This mode lets you connect your phone to an external display like a monitor or TV via a USB-C cable. Google removed this restriction for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 build. You can experience external display support on your Pixel 8a if you get the latest Android 15 Beta.

How to install the Android 14 QPR beta or Android 15 beta on your Pixel 8

You will opt into the Android Beta Program to get the new Android beta builds. Your phone will automatically install the latest Android Beta, like monthly OTA updates.

The Android beta build is mainly for developers. So it can be unstable and malfunction. We recommend installing it on a spare phone. Keep a reliable primary phone with a stable operating system for everyday use.

Here is how to install the current Android Beta or Android QPR Beta on your Pixel 8:

Go to the Android Beta Program page on your phone or desktop browser. Sign in to your Google account. Click View your eligible devices. Click Opt in under your Pixel 8 phone. Check the box that says I agree to the terms of the beta program. Click Confirm and enroll to finish the signup process.

You will receive an OTA update after signing up. If you do not get a system notification, navigate to Settings > System > System update to check for the update.

How to set up external display support on your Google Pixel 8

After installing the Android beta build on your Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel 8a, you’ll enable developer options in settings. Then, turn on desktop mode.

Enabling developer options

Open Settings. Select About phone. Scroll down to Build number. Close Tap Build number seven times. You will see the following message: You are now a developer. Go back to Settings. Select System. Tap Developer options. Turn on the Use developer options toggle.

Turning on desktop mode for the Pixel 8

Go to Settings. Tap System. Close Select Developer options. Turn on the toggle for Enable freeform windows, Force desktop mode, and Enable non-resizable in multi window. Close Reboot the phone. Connect your Pixel 8 phone via a compatible USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to HDMI adapter to an external display like a TV or monitor. You’ll see a pop-up asking Mirror to external display? Select Mirror display.

It’s worth noting that you can’t set up your external display if you accidentally dismiss the Mirror display prompt. Unplug the USB-C cable to re-establish the connection.

How does the Google Pixel’s external display support compare to Samsung’s DeX?

Google’s built-in desktop mode is a bare-bones implementation when compared to DeX. When you connect your Pixel 8 to an external display via USB-C, the desktop interface has a single app drawer shortcut. Clicking it opens shortcuts to the apps on your phone. Additionally, the window management system is quite rudimentary.

Samsung DeX offers a desktop-like experience using your Samsung phone or tablet. You can use a keyboard and mouse to control apps and tools from a monitor. DeX lets you resize windows, use keyboard shortcuts, and drag and drop apps. The ecosystem works well with apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Google Drive, and Zoom Cloud Meetings.

Unlock more features on your Pixel 8

It’s hard to say whether Google will remove the DisplayPort Alternate Mode feature in a future update or release it as a part of Android 15. Meanwhile, users with older Pixel phones will continue using DisplayLink for screen mirroring.

Although the external display support on the Pixel 8 is not the best, the phone features numerous software tricks. Google’s latest flagships have advanced AI tools for photo editing, removing background noise, transcription, and more. Do more with your Pixel 8 by trying out these tips and tricks.