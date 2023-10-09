Summary The Google Pixel 8's new Display P3 wide gamut capture feature allows for high-quality, vibrant photo captures with intensified, lifelike colors, rivaling high-end photography gear.

Over time, we've watched smartphone photography advance in leaps and bounds. Specifically, Google's Pixel series has consistently led the charge, redefining the capabilities of mobile camera technology. The all-new Pixel 8 is no exception, boasting a groundbreaking addition to its camera capabilities: Display P3 wide gamut capture.

This feature arrives in tandem with the Pixel 8’s support for the new Ultra HDR format being introduced in Android 14, otherwise known as JPEG_R, which we see as an absolute game-changer for smartphone photography. Not only does this format enable high-quality, vibrant photo captures, but Ultra HDR rendering is supported on the world's most-used browser, Google Chrome, and Google Photos will soon add support, so the infrastructure the format will need to succeed is already in place.

A visualization of Android 14's new Ultra HDR format

As reported by Android Police senior contributor Mishaal Rahman on his Telegram channel, Display P3 wide gamut capture is another innovative photo capability being introduced with Android 14 on the Pixel 8 series. These devices can capture images showcasing an expansive color spectrum in the usual JPEG format, sidestepping the need for 10-bit HDR while preserving widespread compatibility. To put it plainly, photos will pop with intensified, lifelike colors, rivaling the output of some high-end photography gear.

Interestingly, while the Pixel 8 offers this wide gamut capture by default, Google has ensured that users maintain a degree of control over their photo captures. There is an option within the Google Camera app on the Pixel 8 that allows users to opt out of the wide gamut capture. This provides flexibility for those who may have specific needs or storage constraints when snapping photos. On the other hand, the Ultra HDR capture remains perpetually enabled, ensuring that users always benefit from the highest quality images when using this setting.

The Pixel 8's introduction of the Display P3 wide gamut capture showcases Google's commitment to enhancing the smartphone photography experience. With a combination of the new Ultra HDR format and this wide gamut capture, Pixel 8 users are set to enjoy unparalleled photo quality. As the boundaries of smartphone photography continue to expand, it's exhilarating to consider what innovations we might witness next.