Google Pixel 8 $449 $699 Save $250 The Google Pixel 8 is Google’s most polished phone yet, carving out its own identity in the Pixel lineup. With its sleek design, it’s comfy to hold and use, and of course, the software delivers that smooth, smart performance that Pixel fans know and love. $449 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 9 might be stealing the spotlight right now, but don’t sleep on the Pixel 8 because it’s still a solid pick for tech fans. Even as last year’s model, it holds its own with impressive performance and cutting-edge features that can compete even with the latest and greatest Android phones. Plus, with all the sweet deals floating around, it’s the perfect time to grab one. Honestly, these discounts make the Pixel 8 one of the best smartphone steals out there.

This Cyber Monday, you can snag the Obsidian Pixel 8 on Amazon for just $449. That’s a huge 36% off!

Why the Google Pixel 8 is worth your money

Close

The Pixel 8 shines with its "bright and stunning display" and "great battery life," as we noted in our review. Packed with the powerful Tensor G3 chip, it’s built to leverage Google’s latest AI for mind-blowing photo and video editing. If you love close-up shots, you’ll dig Macro Focus—it makes even the smallest details pop.

Related The Pixel 8 remains the Google phone for the masses The Pixel 8 doesn't need every feature the 8 Pro offers

The Pixel 8 is set to turn heads, especially with its awesome price right now. Despite being budget-friendly, it feels super solid, with a matte aluminum frame and a glossy glass back. Plus, its IP68 rating means it’s built to handle dust and water like a champ. The 6.2-inch screen is the perfect size—compact enough for easy portability, but big enough for great usability, making it a solid pick for anyone who’s always on the move.

The Pixel 8 and its a-branded sibling both sport 120Hz displays, but the Pixel 8 gets the edge with a slightly larger screen, which means a bigger battery to back it up. Where the Pixel 8 really stands out is in its build quality—it's definitely a step up from the budget-friendly model. As for cameras, the Pixel 8’s 50MP and 12MP rear setup beats the 8a’s 64MP and 13MP system in everyday use.

It’s a solid all-rounder—comfortable to hold, smooth to use, and just plain enjoyable. But what really steals the show is its impressive two-day battery life—perfect for those who need a phone that can keep up with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle without constantly worrying about charging.