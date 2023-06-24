The best Samsung phones ship with DeX mode, an underrated and helpful feature that turns your phone into a mini PC as long as you have access to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Samsung is not the first company to dabble with such a mode, as many other Android manufacturers have also worked on something similar. Google itself has been working on a hidden desktop mode in Android for years now, and with the upcoming Pixel 8 series, the feature might finally go official.

The latest leak surrounding Google's 2023 flagship Pixel phones indicates support for USB DisplayPort Alternate mode. This will allow you to connect the Pixel 8 or its Pro sibling to an external monitor over USB-C to output video.

Android Authority's internal source at Google could not provide more details on how the company plans to use DisplayPort support. But based on some code digging, the publication speculates Google might use the feature to offer desktop mode on the Pixel 8 series.

Google made some improvements to Android's hidden desktop mode with Android 13 QPR1 and has been spotted making further changes in Android 14. Coupled with hardware support, the company might finally make the feature official with its upcoming Pixels.

With desktop mode, instead of mirroring your home screen's content, your phone will run a version of Android closer to what your PC's desktop looks like, complete with a taskbar at the bottom. In a pinch, this could be a great alternative to your laptop for light web browsing and office work, as long as you have access to a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Whether Google makes desktop mode official with the Pixel 8 series and Android 14 will also depend on the Tensor G3's thermal characteristics. The feature is resource-heavy, and Tensor chips are infamous for their poor power efficiency and overheating issues. So, there's always a possibility that Google decides against utilizing the Pixel 8's DisplayPort Alternate mode to its full potential.