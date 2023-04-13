The Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro are among the most anticipated Android phones of 2023. Based on Google's previous launch timeline, they should release in late Q3 or early Q4. But given how popular Pixel phones are, news and leaks surrounding them always keep trickling. Renders have already given us a clear look at the Pixel 8, hinting at its more compact form factor than the Pixel 7. Now, a new leak confirms Google's upcoming baby Pixel will pack a smaller display than its predecessor.

While the Pixel 6 and 7 pack a 6.32-inch display, Google will seemingly use a smaller 6.16-inch OLED panel on the Pixel 8. While this might not seem like a big deal, the reduction in screen size should help make the Pixel 8 a lot more compact. It would also make the phone slightly larger than the Pixel 6a (or Pixel 7a), which sports a 6.1-inch OLED panel.

Based on previously leaked CAD renders, the Pixel 8 could measure 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, making it notably smaller than the Pixel 7, which measures 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm.

There are hardly any compact Android flagships with decent battery life and top-notch specs. With a smaller 6.16-inch panel and a more compact footprint, the Pixel 8 could easily fill that gap in the Android ecosystem.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, display analyst Ross Young claims it will continue to feature a 6.7-inch panel, the same as previous Pro Pixels. However, if leaked renders are anything to go by, Google's next flagship Pixel could feature a flat display with possibly a 2.5D curved cover glass on top.

The analyst claims the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's display panel will enter mass production in May. This sounds right, given that Google's 2023 Pixel lineup should debut in October.