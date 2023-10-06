With the Google Pixel 7 proving so popular in 2022, we've been expecting big things from the Google Pixel 8, and it has not disappointed.

With a new design, new hardware, and upgraded features, you're going to want to get your hands on this new device right away. But if so, you've got a big choice to make: which color to buy. This year you have three colors to choose from for the Pixel 8, and they're not the same as last year's.

Google Pixel 8 The new Google Pixel 8 has a lot to offer its users from an optimized design, to an all new processor, and three brilliant colors to choose from. While they all pair beautifully with other Google devices, each of these colors offers up a little something different for everyone. $699 at Google Store $699 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy

In 2022, the Pixel 7 saw some questionable color choices, and I'm pretty sure Google heard and listened to its users to bring us this year's Pixel 8 colors. Swapping out that awful Lemongrass color for the light and bright Rose option was without a doubt the best decision Google could have made, and it appeals to a wide range of users.

They've also brought back both the Hazel and Obsidian options as tried and true choices from the past that are well-loved by many. All three of these colors pair perfectly with a variety of Google devices and accessories, leaving the ultimate decision up to the user.

Rose Google Pixel 8

Source: Amazon

Earlier leaks were calling this color "Peony Rose" and many users weren't sure how well that would market. Thankfully, Google has opted with a simple and effective name: Rose.

It's a very pretty, very light color that isn't too heavily saturated, but is bright enough to be able to accessorize it with a nice black case for a little pop. While it's a color that isn't available for the Pixel Tablet or the Pixel Watch 2, the color Rose is becoming more popular among fans, so perhaps soon in the future we will start to see the option.

For those that are looking for something less light and bright, Google has also given us two other darker and more subtle options to choose from.

Hazel Google Pixel 8

Source: Amazon

Previously called "Gray", the Hazel option is nice and subtle, isn't too bright, nor is it too dark, and sits somewhere in the middle at just right. We've seen this color brought back from the Pixel 7 Pro, so obviously it was taken well by its fans, and we have no complaints with this satisfying hue.

If you're looking to accessorize, you won't have any problems matching the Hazel Pixel 8 with just about any color including white or black for added accents. It's also going to look great with the new Champagne Gold/Hazel Pixel Watch 2 color combination. And if you want to further match your new phone to new devices, the Pixel Tablet is also available in the Hazel option as well.

Obsidian Google Pixel 8

Source: Amazon

Brought back from both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, this Obsidian color is quite tasteful. While it is obviously very dark, many people have always opted for the black version of any device both for aesthetic, and it helps to hide small blemishes that occur over time. This is also the only color shared with the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Obsidian Pixel 8 will look great with any color of case or accessory, and pairs perfectly with the Matte Black/Obsidian Pixel Watch 2. You can also throw in the Charcoal Pixel Buds Pro for the ultimate completed look. While it is the darkest color available, it's certain to draw users in with those classy gray accents and glossy finish.

Deciding on the perfect color

When it comes to purchasing a new phone, you're making a big commitment. Chances are you're probably going to be using this phone for a couple of years to come, so you want it to be reliable. You also want it to look great. Some device colors come and go, and you don't want to jump on the bandwagon just for a cool color device you don't even really like. So when you're deciding on what color you should get, do it for yourself, and make sure you're happy with looking at that same color for the foreseeable future.

Another helpful tip to deciding on the perfect color is looking at your existing devices, and your wishlist for future devices. Many of Google's devices follow just a few of the same colorways, so you can actually match and pair your new Pixel 8 with a handful of old and new devices. Of course, you can change the color of your phone with a quality case, and you can match your Pixel Watch with many customizable bands, so the final choice is up to you.