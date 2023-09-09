Since the next Made by Google event was announced for October 4, Pixel 8 rumors have been pouring out from every corner of the internet. As usual, once enough leaks of the company's next Pixel lineup made it to the web — including from its own storefront — Google went ahead and made things official, publishing marketing images of the Pixel 8 and showcasing one of the new colors features on this year's lineup. Even with all of the leaks, rumors, and teases from Google, one big question remains — which color will you buy?

The usual suspects

If anything comes close to being guaranteed in this universe, it’s that some shade of black or white will be available for purchase on a new smartphone release. Google's Pixel series is no exception. Porcelain — white, for those playing along at home — makes a follow-up appearances on the PIxel 8 Pro after being featured on this summer's Google Pixel Fold. I really enjoyed the subtle off-white hue and toned stainless steel accents of the Porcelain Pixel Fold, and I'm expecting to like it here as well. It’s a timeless look for those looking for a lighter color for their Pixel 8.

Likewise, I also hope that Google carries over one specific element of Porcelain from the Pixel Fold — the finish. A matte frosted surface is absolutely the way to go, and I hope Google opts to keep it over the glossy finish we got on the Pixel 7 Pro. A glossy white paint job might fit Stormtroopers working on the Death Star, but it doesn’t function well on smartphones. Thankfully, the Pixel 8 Pro seems to have a matte finish, though it's unclear whether the smaller Pixel 8 will see the same treatment.

Black, unsurprisingly, makes a return on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, though rather than taking the Obsidian name from the Pixel Fold, Google seems to be calling this shade Licorice. Even more so than with the Porcelain, the matte finish is vital for this colorway. Google has a history of piano-black glass phones, and I am sure Pixel owners are cringing at the thought of going back to the fingerprint factory found on earlier devices.

A Pixel 8 Pro prototype in matte black.

If Licorice is a similar shade to what was seen on the Pixel Fold, it’ll have a winner on its hands, but if it's only limited to the larger model, it might be difficult to justify on the smaller variant without picking up a case.

A pop of color on your Pixel 8

Pixel devices usually launch with at least one actual color-color — you know, something that isn't just black or white. Last year, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro came in Lemongrass and Hazel, respectively. But as we’ve seen, Google isn’t loyal to any particular color year-to-year, so expect some new options to be available for this year's successors.

First up is a pale pink color, confirmed in Google's official teases for the Pixel 8. It looks like Google has done a better job with the pink Pixel 8 than it did with the barely saturated Not Pink on the Pixel 3. If Google can give us a touch more pigment this time around, the pink Pixel 8 might be a solid choice if you’re looking for a bit of personality in your phone. That said, for those worried about matte and glossy finishes, these renders do appear to show a particularly shiny variant of the smaller version. It's unclear whether the Pixel 8 Pro will come in this shade — and if it does, whether it'll show your fingerprints.

The Pixel 8 Pro's leaked store page showed black, white, and blue colorway options.

Thanks to the Pixel Simulator leak, we've also seen that Sky is the new color offered on the Pixel 8 Pro. It appears to be a deeper blue than the Sea colorway released with the Pixel 7a, and further leaks from Evan Blass show what looks like a matte finish. If you are looking for a splash of color on your Pixel 8 Pro, Sky is your choice.

From rumored colors to dream shades

When it comes to leaks, rumors of a pale green Pixel 8 abound, and frankly, I wouldn’t doubt it. Google loves its variations on Sage, as we’ve seen on the Pixel 5 and 6a, so I fully expect another version to be rolled out for this year's phone. I have no problem with the color, but I encourage the company to make it a tone that doesn’t remind me of a '70s kitchen appliance. Other than that, I look forward to what is in store.

Meanwhile, Google’s inclusion of Coral on the Pixel 7a was a breath of fresh air. Somehow, the company was able to bring us a vibrant, saturated color on a smartphone without the world ending. I don’t know when everyone got together and decided we needed only washed-out colors on devices, but I would like a return to the days of powerful colors on cool phones. The Really Blue Google Pixel XL lived up to its name, standing out as a gorgeous device because of its stunning color. Google is probably not bringing Coral back for the Pixel 8, but regardless, I'd love to see another round of the best color in years.

No matter the color, the choice is yours

No matter which colors the fine people in Mountain View choose to give us, I hope that the selection gives people a chance to display a little bit of their personality — something that has been missing from color choices the last few years. With the Pixel 8 series looking like shoo-ins for two of the best Android phones of the year, there's a lot riding on these shades. If you’re like me, then you’re looking forward to getting your eyes on the new Sky color — I just hope it's not a sky full of fingerprints.