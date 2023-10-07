After months of hype, leaks, and rumors, Google has finally released the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this week. In our hands-ons, we established that Google made some big strides all while keeping the core look and feel, and I’m more than happy to see it. The Pixel 8 Pro finally has a fully flat display — gone are the curved edges. And the smaller Pixel 8 is significantly smaller than its predecessor, making it a great contender for the best small flagship crown. But at the same time, I’m still skeptical about the company’s hardware. Seven years into its Pixel lifecycle and two years into Tensor, it’s time that Google proves it doesn’t only nail the software, but the hardware, too.

Google has always been a software company, and it shows

Ever since its introduction, the Pixel lineup has represented Android the way Google envisions it. Coupled with the fact that Google is a software company first and foremost, this focus on software made sense from the get-go. If you look back to the time before the Pixel series, Google's Nexus program was all about software, too: Nexus devices were custom-built by hardware partners like HTC, LG, Huawei, Motorola, and Samsung. That means that for the longest time, software was the only thing that Google had to focus on (I'm simplifying here, of course, but that's the gist of it).

Starting with the first Pixel's impressive computational photography, it quickly became clear that Google realized the potential of a fully integrated and intertwined software and hardware system. It soon started adding its own custom hardware to its phones, starting with imaging co-processor (Pixel Visual Core) and its security chip (Titan M and later M2), with it then finally making the jump to its self-designed Tensor SoC. Over this time, some compromises had to be made as Google was figuring out what it was doing.

Google Pixel phones have inconsistent hardware and some weird quirks

Another big problem with Pixel phones of the past was that they offered comparatively less on the hardware front than similarly priced phones. The Pixel 5, as good as it was all around (many argue it's one of the best phones Google ever made), even opted for a midrange Snapdragon 765G processor rather than the top-of-the-shelf CPU at the time.

Don't misunderstand me — some hardware trends are not worth following, like slapping exorbitant amounts of RAM on phones (now even extendable) or adding pointless dedicated macro lenses just to get the camera count up, but come on — if you truly want to play in one league with Samsung and Apple, you have to offer the best hardware available at a time.

On top of this, all the way up to today, Pixel phones have been plagued by subpar hardware quality compared to the competition, too. Pretty much every Pixel release is inevitably followed by reports of dozens of problems and issues, with many people either ending up returning their devices, exchanging them under warranty, or hoping for a software update to fix their problems. These kinds of issues are okay for a newcomer company, but eight phone generations in, Google should have ironed out all the kinks.

The Google Pixel 7 series could be a turning point

Things have certainly gotten better with the Pixel 7 series. While there were still some problems, it seems that Google learned a lot from the Pixel 6 and its novel first generation Tensor. The Pixel 7 series was still prone to getting hotter than the competition under load, and some people are experiencing the dreaded connectivity problems Tensor chips exhibit. Overall, the Pixel 7 series still represented much-needed improvements over all of its predecessors.

If you think about it, the Pixel 7 series is almost there in terms of hardware polish. However, the Pixels have been plagued by hardware problems for years, so the Pixel 7 may as well just have been a positive outlier.

That's why with the Google Pixel 8 series, Google needs to prove that it's capable of keeping the momentum and provide its customers with an excellent experience, both in terms of software and hardware.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are promising in our hands-ons

My brief hands-on with the hardware at Google's event certainly was promising, but for the longer-term issues with older Pixels I described, only a longer-term review can give us the answers (stay tuned for that). In terms of specifications, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are finally on an uncompromising and comparable level. The Pixel 8 has a bigger battery than the Pixel 7 in a smaller body, offers the same promising camera sensor as the Pixel 8 Pro, and it has a brighter screen that finally offers 120Hz.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also a powerhouse and much refined package, having switched to a flat display, which was long overdue. Its specifications promise that it's an absolute photography beast, in part thanks to its upgraded ultrawide camera — not to mention the new photography and videography features that Google previewed at the launch event.

At the same time, the Pixel 8 Pro introduced another vanity feature that we will likely not see in the next generation, much like the Pixel 4 with its radar-powered Soli system that allowed you to wave your hand in front of your screen to skip to the next song. It seems like Google could have easily left out the thermometer, given that you can't even use it to measure fever with its FDA clearance still pending. It seems to me like the company had the idea during the pandemic, and just didn't stop and think if it's still necessary in 2023. This lack of focus is concerning, and I would have preferred a cheaper price or some other camera features instead.

With all this in mind, Google still needs to prove that this generation is actually reliable. The phones need to offer good connectivity, and they shouldn't run too hot. They need to offer consistent quality, with no weird issues cropping up after launch. With the new seven-year promise for updates, Google seems very confident that this hardware is made to last, and I can only hope that it's the case.

Despite their flaws, I keep coming back to Google phones, but will everyone?

Google is on a path for growth with its Pixel phones, but people want reliable and durable hardware more than anything. Enthusiasts who like to tinker with their phones might be okay with a bug or two, but Google wants to be mainstream at this point. To achieve that, it needs to be reliable more than anything.

At the same time, I can't be too harsh with Google's strategy here. Despite knowing about all these issues for years, I've stuck with Google phones since the Nexus 4, which I bought 10 years ago back in 2013. I've experienced my fair share of problems with Google phones, but the company managed to lure me in again and again with its excellent software and fast updates, so at least for me, the strategy has certainly been working for all these years. It's clear that the company has grown up a lot when it comes to hardware, and we will likely only see improvements down the line.