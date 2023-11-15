Taking group photos is a challenge. Despite careful preparation, unexpected movements, closed eyes, or poorly timed blinks can ruin a group photo. To avoid this, you go trigger-happy on the shutter button, taking multiple shots of the group, hoping to get that perfect picture. Even then, you may not get the desired result, with at least one person who blinked or looked away at the wrong time.

The Google Pixel 8, one of the best camera phones of 2023, packs an exclusive Best Take feature that aims to solve this problem by letting you swap faces between multiple group photos. Here's everything you need to know about Best Take.

What is Best Take?

Best Take is the "best" group picture that you took. It achieves this by letting you swap faces from the multiple group photos you took. While you may not have captured the "best" group picture, the feature helps create one.

Best Take works for multiple group shots taken within a 10-second interval. They don't necessarily need to be burst pictures. These images are not grouped in Google Photos. When you use the tool, the app automatically identifies similar photos and the faces available in them for swapping. You can select from one of the many expressions of a person from the detected group photos.

Best Take doesn't work if you want to swap faces between multiple group pictures taken at different locations a few seconds apart.

Best Take worked well in our testing, regardless of whether the picture was taken with the front or rear camera. You might see artifacts and pixelation around the swapped face in some challenging situations. Even then, the picture works for social media sharing. Plus, using Best Take doesn't replace the original picture. Instead, a copy is saved with the swapped faces in your library.

Using Best Take deactivates Ultra HDR on the picture, so you miss out on the natural HDR effect the new image format produces.

Google Photos doesn't recommend using Best Take for a group shot. You'll find the option tucked in the Tools section of the Google Photos editing suite. Since the feature is exclusive to the Pixel 8 series, you must use the Google Photos app on your phone. The tool doesn't appear on the web version.

Best Take is a handy tool if you frequently take pictures of your kids. You can't use the feature to get the perfect group shot of your dogs or other pets, as it only works with human faces.

Will Best Take come to other Android phones or older Pixels?

Despite being a Pixel 8-exclusive feature, Best Take does not work locally. Google's servers power the feature, so it requires an internet connection to work. This is also why the tool can take a long time to work.

Best Take isn't limited to the photos taken from the Pixel 8. You can use the feature on your older group photos to get a new perfect shot. Your results could vary, and the results might not always be up to the mark.

On the positive side, this means Google can potentially expand Best Take to older Pixels and other Android smartphones as a Google One subscription perk, like Magic Editor.

Best Take is one of the many AI-powered features the Pixel 8 packs

Google's latest Pixel phone is filled with AI features you won't find on other phones. This includes Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, on-device voice typing, and more. These features help the Pixel 8 stand out from the competition despite its less powerful Tensor G3 chip.

If your first Pixel has just arrived, check out the best Pixel 8 tips to learn more about the phone.