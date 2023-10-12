Summary Google has launched the Pixel Troubleshooting app for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, aimed at helping users identify and fix common battery and network problems on their phones.

The app operates as a system app, running diagnostic scans to identify potential battery issues and offering step-by-step instructions for resolving them.

In addition to troubleshooting battery problems, the app can also help users troubleshoot network issues and connect them to a support agent if necessary. It also allows users to share diagnostic data with Google for better support.

In our smartphone-centric world, battery life is always a concern. It's not uncommon to find yourself baffled by why your phone's battery drains so quickly. Google has been working to improve battery life in Android for many years, and now a new app is joining the fight against common battery issues.

Andreas Proschofsky for German publication The Standard reported that the Pixel Troubleshooting app is now rolling out to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Telegram. The app is designed to help you identify and remedy common battery and network problems on your phone, with step-by-step instructions for resolving them. It should be noted that this is a system app, so it operates behind the scene on the latest and greatest Android phones from Google.

To use the app, simply open the Settings menu, select the "Battery" section, and tap "Battery diagnostics" at the bottom. The app will run a diagnostic scan and identify any potential problems with your battery. If the app finds any problems, it will provide you with recommendations for how to fix them. For example, if the app finds that your battery is draining quickly because of a specific app, it will recommend that you uninstall the app or restrict its background activity.

The app can also help you identify other factors that may be causing your phone to get very warm or issues with charging, among others.

In addition to helping you fix battery problems, the Pixel Troubleshooting app can also help you troubleshoot network issues. For example, if you're having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi or getting a mobile data signal, the app can help you identify the cause of the problem and suggest solutions. It will also connect you to a Pixel support agent if necessary.

On top of troubleshooting steps, there's a handy button in the app that allows you to share diagnostic data with Google's support agents to provide better support for your Pixel issues. That said, the app is exclusive to the Pixel 8 series for the time being, though it will likely make its way to older Pixel models in the Android 14 QPR1 release, as per Rahman.

It's surprising that Android didn't have a native functionality for battery and network troubleshooting to date. Apple's iPhones have had this capability for years, but it’s better late than never. It may not solve all of your battery problems, but it can help you identify the culprits that are causing your phone battery to misbehave.