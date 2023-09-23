Summary Google's Pixel 8 series is expected to bring a significant improvement in camera quality, raising the bar for flagship Android phones.

Leaked information suggests that the Pixel 8 will offer new camera features such as Video Boost, Night Sight for low-light videos, Audio Eraser, and Magic Editor.

The Pixel 8 Pro is likely to feature a faster aperture for the 5x periscope shooter and potential autofocus support for sharper selfies.

Google's Pixel phones are known for their camera performance. With the Pixel 6 series in 2021, the company raised the bar to another level in the imaging department for other flagship Android phones to beat. Then, with 2022's Pixel 7, Google made all the right upgrades to deliver an even better imaging experience. Based on all the leaks, the Pixel 8 series is set to bring a big leap in camera quality. And a new leak gives us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming Pixels.

A report courtesy of 91Mobiles and Kamila Wojciechowska sheds light on the Pixel 8's camera hardware specs. A leaked promo video highlights the new camera features, like Video Boost, Night Sight for low-light videos, Audio Eraser, and Magic Editor.

Announced at I/O 2023, Magic Editor will expand on Magic Eraser and enable you to reframe subjects in a photo after the shot. As for Audio Eraser, it will let you remove unwanted background noise from your videos, similar to Magic Eraser.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The most exciting part of the teaser is how the Pixel 8 swapped people's faces in a photo using its AI magic in just a few taps.

Google also plans to offer the ability to shoot photos in full 50MP resolution and pro camera controls in the Google Camera app for greater flexibility. While not mentioned in the leak, most of these new camera features will be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

A previous leak had detailed the Pixel 8's camera specs. The two phones will seemingly use the same 50MP primary camera, with the bigger model using a bigger 64MP ultra-wide sensor. The 5x periscope camera will also remain exclusive to the Pro.

Today's report from 91Mobiles reveals some more exciting changes. Firstly, the 48MP 5x periscope shooter on the Pixel 8 Pro will purportedly use a faster f/2.8 aperture — a nice jump from the f/3.5 aperture of the Pixel 7 Pro's periscope camera. This should allow the sensor to capture more light, especially in challenging conditions, thereby helping improve image quality. That's also the same aperture Apple uses on the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 12MP 5x shooter.

Secondly, the front camera's resolution will remain unchanged at 10.5MP on both phones. However, Pixel 8 Pro might feature autofocus support, enabling it to capture sharper selfies.

If the leak is accurate, Google plans to widen the gap between its regular and Pro Pixels regarding camera features and hardware this year. So, if you want the best camera performance possible, you might have to spring for the Pixel 8 Pro this year instead of the smaller model.

We won't have to wait long to know more about the Pixel 8 series as Google is all set to unveil them on October 4th.