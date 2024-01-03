Summary Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are as challenging to open up as any other modern Android flagship, but iFixit sells individual components for those willing to fix their own phones.

Smartphones aren’t as easy to take apart and work on as they used to be just a decade ago, and the best Android phones are just as guilty of this. Meanwhile, a few brands still advocate the right to repair loud and clear, and in some instances, manufacturers are happy to partner with them to offer replacement parts for those gutsy enough to take their phones apart even today. The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were our favorite phones of 2023 (and still are), and popular repair kit brand iFixit now sells individual components for both models.

Impenetrable shells and glass sandwich designs on modern smartphones have some obvious benefits, such as high resistance to dust and water ingress, but smartphones are generally fragile. JerryRigEverything’s durability test proved the general assumptions are true for Google’s Pixel 8 series as well. While the brand offers repairs, the technically inclined can now buy replacements for damaged components from iFixit to repair their phone themselves. Even if you don’t plan on performing the delicate surgery yourself, Google’s partnership with iFixit provides access to genuine parts.

Tools and parts included in the camera repair kit for the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Moreover, these parts should be available online through 2030. That’s because, back in October 2023, Google promised to deliver seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 series. Software support is only useful if the hardware remains functional, and iFixit’s catalog contains most of the components prone to wear and tear. A replacement display, for instance, costs $160 for the Pixel 8 and a whopping $230 for the 8 Pro. Meanwhile, a battery for either phone costs just $43.

iFixit also provides bundles including all the required tools and hardware for every repair. Ars Technica reports the Pixel 8 series’ replacement camera lenses are also sold individually, instead of just being sold as a three or four-lens kit like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max. While this gives you the option of repairing the specific camera that isn’t working properly, it is cheaper to buy all three lenses as a bundle, if the entire array is toast.

Unfortunately, though, the USB-C port is soldered to the motherboard, which you cannot replace with an iFixit kit. Although the charging port is built to withstand repeated connections and disconnection, you will have to seek assistance from Google in case of damage to the motherboard and any of its components.

You could use a wireless charger where possible to minimize wear on the USB-C port, and invest in a protective case for your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro to avoid incurring expensive hardware damage.