Summary The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be officially revealed on October 4, alongside the Pixel Watch 2.

Extensive leaks have revealed the hardware specs of the new Pixel 8 phones, with a fresh leak now detailing the first-party cases that will be sold by the company.

The leak also confirms the existence of a Coral variant for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which we've seen earlier this year with the Pixel 7a.

The Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will officially be revealed on October 4 at the Made by Google event, accompanied by the second-generation Pixel Watch. Thanks to a series of leaks, coming primarily from leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, we've learned quite a bit about Google's latest hardware releases. While the Pixel Watch 2 and the two Pixel 8 phones have had their hardware specs detailed on multiple occasions, we're now getting a look at the first-party cases that will be sold by Google, again thanks to Wojciechowska.

Reports early last month detailed the existence of four colors of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and these color-matched cases appear to confirm that. Adding more credence to the leak is a couple of marketing materials from Google detailing all four case colors for each model while also mentioning that these silicone cases are "designed with 42% recycled materials."

2 Images Close

Wojciechowska's thread on X (formerly Twitter) details the dimensions of these silicone cases as well, with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case/cover supposedly weighing 27.3 grams and 31.3 grams, respectively.

2 Images Close

The Pixel 8 in Coral (left) alongside the Pixel 8 Pro

Furthermore, we're also getting a glimpse of the Coral cases for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, suggesting that Google may have a surprise in store after all. This colorway was first introduced earlier this year with the Pixel 7a and can be likened to the Oh So Orange trim launched with the Pixel 4 series back in 2019. It's currently unclear whether Google will release the Coral version of the Pixel 8 series on launch day or introduce it as an exclusive/limited edition version later.

As for the rest of the cases, they appear to be in line with the leaked colors of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. First-party cases for the Pixel 8 should include Rose, Mint, Charcoal, and Hazel, per Wojciechowska.

4 Images Close

The Google Pixel 8 in Mint, Rose, Charcoal, and Hazel

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro would be available in largely the same shades, with the exception of Rose and Hazel, which are replaced by Porcelain and Bay Blue (formerly referred to as Sky Blue).

4 Images Close

The Google Pixel 8 Pro in Mint, Bay Blue, Charcoal, and Porcelain

Away from this case leak, we've obtained some exciting info about Google's software plans for the Pixel 8 series. The manufacturer will reportedly offer up to seven years of updates for the new flagship duo, which would be an unprecedented level of software support across the mobile industry. This particular leak also confirmed some hardware attributes of the Pixel 8 series, such as the beefed-up storage capacities and a boosted peak refresh rate on the 8 Pro.

Leaks have been pretty generous with the Pixel 8 series, leaving nothing to the imagination. The Pixel Watch 2 has also gone through the exhaustive cycle of pre-launch leaks over the past few weeks, shedding light on its color variants as well as the new watch bands. We've further learned that Google may offer the Pixel Watch 2 for free with pre-orders of the Pixel 8 Pro, on top of other exciting perks.