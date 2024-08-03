Google Pixel 8 $499 $699 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 is Google's best phone yet, and it's the most distinct regular model when compared to the Pro version. It comes with a wonderful form factor that fits well in the hands and has the usual software prowess that you expect from a Pixel. $499 at Best Buy $549 at Amazon

Compact phones really aren't a thing anymore. And while there have been outcries from fans over the years, the reality is, not many were lining up and shelling out cash to buy them. Of course, if you're willing to compromise a little when it comes to size, there are now plenty of great small phone options in 2024 that really check all the right boxes. And one of our absolute favorites in this category is going to be the Google Pixel 8.

The phone not only looks great, but it also offers plenty of performance as well. Best of all, it really hits hard when it comes to software, packing a variety of features you can only find on Pixel devices. With that said, the only caveat here is that this phone has a starting price of $699, which isn't cheap. Luckily, we've managed to find a great deal that knocks $200 off, bringing it down to just $499 for a limited time.

What's great about the Pixel 8?

The Pixel 8 is an absolute beast when it comes to performance and features. When it comes to the specifications, you're getting top-end stuff here, with Google's Tensor G3 SoC that's paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Not only that, but the screen also looks fantastic, with a relatively reserved size that comes in at 6.2 inches and offers excellent colors, deep black levels, and an adaptive refresh rate that maxes out at 120Hz.

Where the Pixel 8 takes things to another level is with its camera, offering some of the best quality still images you can find on a smartphone, produced by its 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras. Now, you might be looking at those sensors and thinking to yourself, well, what's the big deal? And for the most part, you'd be right. But the real sauce here isn't with physical sensors, and it has more to do with Google's processing prowess, as it really bolsters its imaging capabilities with incredible software tricks.

In addition to the above, you get wired and wireless charging, an IP68 rating, and most importantly, seven years of software updates. If there are any downsides to this phone, there are going to be tiny things that are just nitpicking. Again, this really is one of the best phones you can buy in 2024, and at this price, you're getting an absolute steal. So if you've been looking for a phone that's relatively small and offers pretty much everything that you could want, the Pixel 8 is going to be it.