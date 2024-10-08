Google Pixel 8 $403 $699 Save $296 Right now, you can score a great deal on the Pixel 8, with a new discount that strikes $250 off the original retail price. $403 at Amazon

If you're looking for a phone that can handle anything that you can throw at it, the Google Pixel 8 is going to be the one. During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, the Pixel 8 is now being discounted to one of its lowest prices to date, which makes it an absolute bargain.

This latest deal knocks almost $300 off, with the phone falling to just $403 for just 48 hours. The Pixel 8 features a unique design, a great screen, a powerful processor, excellent cameras and fantastic software, which are just some of the reasons why it is an absolute powerhouse. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Pixel 8?

Despite the Pixel 8 being a generation older, it still manages to hold its own thanks to its powerful processor and Google's attention to detail when it comes to software features. The Pixel 8 features Google's Tensor G3 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also features a beautiful AMOLED display that measures 6.2 inches, providing vibrant colors and offering deep black levels.

When it comes to the design, it's a bit contentious, so you're either going to hate it or love it. But we think the Pixel 8 offers the best balance here, with refinements that really allow it to stand on its own among other smartphone juggernauts. But what really puts the Pixel 8 above others is its software. Not only is the Android experience fine-tuned, but you also get frequent updates that tend to make the experience even better.

Of course, you'll also see little tidbits of AI assistance here and there, with Google's Gemini providing a nice boost, that, for the most part, really manages to elevate the tools that are already available on Android. As far as battery life goes, you can expect all-day use, with the ability to charge via USB-C or even wireless. And if you're a person that loves to take photos, the Pixel 8 provides a fantastic experience with its dual camera setup that features a 50MP and 12MP ultrawide.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with the Pixel 8. It provides an experience that really does go unmatched, while also providing a lot of bang for your buck. And while you can opt for the Pixel 8a, which is now just $380, we think this deal offers a lot more value for just an extra $25. But be quick because you don't want to miss out on this deal that's only around for a couple of days.