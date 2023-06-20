The Google Pixel 7a is among the best mid-range phones in the US. Besides its impressive camera setup, the phone uses the same Tensor G2 chip as its bigger and more expensive siblings. As it turns out, the Pixel 7a uses a slightly gimped version of Google's second Tensor chipset, though you are unlikely to notice the difference in actual use.

In a Twitter thread, Kamila Wojciechowska reveals that Google uses an IPOP-variant of the Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7a. The company used the same chip variant in all prototypes of the device, barring some initial units.

So what exactly is IPOP? This is a slightly cheaper and thicker packaging technique than the proprietary Samsung FOPLP-PoP technology used on the Pixel 7's Tensor G2 version. It is unclear how much money Google is saving with the move to IPOP, but the difference must have been substantial enough to warrant the change.

The switch to IPOP was not a sudden move, as Google had introduced a second device tree for this Tensor G2 revision back in early 2022 itself.

Besides being thicker, this more affordable packaging technique might cause the Pixel 7a's SoC to run hotter and slower. But given how different the Pixel 7a and the high-end flagship Pixels are, there is no way to compare the thermal characteristics of the devices to deduce if IPOP makes things worse. Plus, the Tensor G2 is already known to have worse efficiency and thermal performance than other high-end chips. So the benchmark is not exactly high, to begin with.

Nonetheless, the Pixel 7a using a slightly inferior Tensor G2 variant will not suddenly make your device worse or run slower. Google's mid-range Pixel is a great budget phone, especially if you can snag one at a discounted price.