Not everybody wants to drop $1,000 on a high-end smartphone, but thanks to the midrange offerings of Google and Samsung giants, you don't have to. Available for preorder as early as May 10th, the Google Pixel 7a continues the legacy of its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, which we unabashedly declared last year's best phone under $500. By contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A54 seriously impressed in its hands-on review, much more so than 2022's somewhat underpowered Galaxy A53.

Depending on how much you want to spend and what kind of performance you're looking for, one of these midrange smartphones will almost certainly fit your needs.

Price, availability, and specs

Major retailers began offering the Google Pixel 7a on May 10th, just a few days or less between the opening of online orders and actual in-store availability. However, to the budget phone buyer's dismay, it has received a price bump to $500 for the standard 5G version and $550 for the faster millimeter-wave model.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A54 was first available on March 15th. Since then, there have been and still are plenty of great Galaxy A54 deals, and it's currently available at multiple retailers for just $375 with no trade-ins or contracts required. So right off the bat, this somewhat sets the tone as far as what to expect from these devices in a side-by-side comparison.



Google Pixel 7a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G SoC Google Tensor G2 Samsung Exynos 1380 Display 6.1" FHD, OLED, 60Hz/90Hz refresh rate, HDR support 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB LPDDR5 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,385mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Camera (Rear, Front) 64MP 82°, 13MP 120° ultrawide, 13MP 95° front 50 MP f/1.8 (primary); 12 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide); 5 MP f/2.4 (macro) Front camera 13MP, 4K30, f/2.2 aperture, 95° FOV, face unlock 32MP f/2.2 Rear cameras Main: 64MP, 4K60, f/1.89 aperturn, 82° FOV; UW: 13MP, 4K30, f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV 50MP f/1.8 (primary), 12MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) Connectivity 5G sub6 / mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz) Dimensions 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 193g 202 g Charging 18W fast, 5W wireless 25W wired IP Rating IP67 IP67

If either of these phones looks familiar, it's because both Google and Samsung intentionally modeled them after the Pixel 7 and Galaxy S23 families. And why not? Both industry-leading smartphone lineups have reached somewhat of a peak in terms of clean lines, classy design, and just enough color to look great. In addition, both are relatively compact by today's standards, with the Pixel 7a coming in a hair wider and smaller, although it is 0.8 millimeters thicker. But neither is unwieldy, and both look great and feel good to hold.

Since they're both nearly identical to their flagship-class brethren, the pros and cons of those designs remain true here. Namely, the Pixel's camera bar makes for a slightly more comfortable experience when the phone's lying on a table (sans a case, of course), and the A54's corners make it ever-so-slightly easier to hold onto. But neither smartphone has any major weaknesses in the design department.

High-end displays with some notable differences

The Galaxy A54 is a touch bigger than the Pixel 7a, with a display size of 6.4 inches versus 6.1 inches for the Pixel 7a. However, the underlying panel technology is similar, as Samsung's Super AMOLED and Google's gOLED are nearly indistinguishable in real-world usage. For that matter, both have similar resolutions in the FHD+ range.

The only other significant difference between the two is that the Galaxy A54 refreshes at 120 hertz and the Pixel 7a at just 90 hertz, which is something that most people probably won't notice. What's more (and we'll bring this up again shortly) is that you won't get much in terms of high refresh rate gaming out of the Samsung phone, simply because it's not powerful enough to maintain 120 FPS in many demanding mobile games.

In other words, you'll get a little more screen space and a slightly smoother experience with the Samsung, but both are fantastic and deliver great visuals at good resolutions with no glaring drawbacks.

Software: How Google and Samsung's Android flavors stack up

Samsung's been pushing its in-house Android apps for years, and the truth is they do offer user-friendly and effective interfaces. So if you opt for the A54, try its in-house apps because you might really like them. Nonetheless, most people ignore or even uninstall them in favor of standard Android apps or more customized third-party software. There's also a touch of what you might consider bloatware on the Samsung, like its AR Zone and Bixby software, but bloatware is relatively easy to uninstall if it gets in your way.

Google's Pixel software efforts are a little more nuanced. As noted in last year's Pixel 6a review, Google treats its Pixel smartphone almost like a beta testing platform in some ways. This often allows Pixel owners to use the latest and greatest novel and advanced Android features before they hit any other company's version of Android. But, unfortunately, you're more likely to run into bugs and inconsistencies as an unwitting party to platform testing.

As long as you're willing to put up with a newly broken feature every now and then, smartphone enthusiasts and casual users tend to agree that Google's Android experience is superior to most others. With that said, there's nothing really wrong with Samsung's software, and some people even prefer the Samsung Internet browser.

Which one performs better?

This one's really easy. The Galaxy A54 builds around Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380. Samsung's Exynos chipsets deliver good everyday performance, and you shouldn't run into many significant slowdowns with general usage, but you will inevitably see some lag from time to time.

The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, boasts the same Google Tensor G2 SoC found in the Pixel 7 Pro, and the G2 is in a different ballpark from the Exynos. The G2 is consistently surpassed only by top-of-the-line SoCs from industry leaders like Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. In fact, it offers comparable performance to the Exynos 2200, which is an entire tier above what's in the Galaxy A54. If raw performance is important to you because you hate waiting on apps or want to play 3D games, the Pixel 7a is a significantly better choice than the Galaxy A54.

How to last all day on a single charge

The Pixel 7a's 4,382mAh battery is basically the same size as its predecessor's, but improved CPU efficiency means it gets a little better than the merely OK battery life of the Pixel 6a. Its 18-watt charging, unfortunately, isn't much to write home about and won't do much during a quick top-off on your way out of the house. Google has, however, included wireless charging this time around, making it a little more convenient for heavy users to keep energy levels up. Either way, you shouldn't have much issue lasting all day during average use.

The Galaxy A54 is a different story. Its 5,000mAh battery is the same as in the A53 and easily lasts all day, even at high brightness with relatively heavy use. Its 25-watt charging is faster than the Pixel's, but not astronomically so, and there's no wireless charging option. In the end, though, the A54 wins out if all-day battery life is one of your main considerations.

Cameras: Some great pictures and some very good ones

The Pixel and Pixel Pro are largely considered the best phones for taking pictures, and the 7a upholds that reputation pretty well. Its new 64MP main camera is as good as it gets in the midrange, but smartphone photography isn't all about hardware specs.

Between the Tensor G2 SoC and Google's impressive "AI" integration makes for the clearest, most high-contrast, accurately colored images you can take with a mobile handset (it's not real AI, of course, but that's what everybody calls advanced algorithms these days). Although the 7a won't quite match the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro image quality, it honestly comes close.

That's not to say the Galaxy A54 takes bad pictures. On the contrary, in most respects, Samsung's imaging is fantastic, although we've sometimes run into issues with low-light and burst photos. Most notably, we've picked up some noise and blurry details when taking photos at dusk or during the night. But if you only take pictures casually, you'll definitely be happy with the A54. If you need the latest and greatest high-resolution imaging, though, the Pixel 7a is a clear winner.

Which midrange smartphone is right for you?

Google's Pixel 7a is overall a better phone than the Samsung Galaxy A54, as its hardware, integrated software, and apps provide a noticeably better experience than those of the A54. If you're OK with spending $500 on a new phone, there's little reason not to choose the Google Pixel 7a over the Samsung Galaxy A54.

With powerful components and highly refined software, the Pixel 7a is one of the best smartphones we've seen for $500 or less. Battery life and charging could be a little better, and the price a little lower, but the 7a is shaping up to be one of 2023's top midrange smartphones.

Pay attention to that "If you're OK" clause above — you can get the A54 for about $375 right now from multiple retailers, while the Pixel 7a debuts at $500 and may or may not see any significant discounts in the near future (we'll keep you posted if it does). So anybody leaning more toward the budget-friendly side of midrange phones should consider the Galaxy A54. However, that will also mean sacrificing performance, low-light picture perfection, and some novel and new features exclusive to the Pixel family. In some ways, you get what you pay for, and the Galaxy A54 costs less and has a bit fewer fancy features than the 7a. But it's still a great phone, with just a couple of minor caveats.