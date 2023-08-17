Getting your broken phone display replaced isn’t a cheap affair, which is especially true for any of the top premium Android handsets. But what’s even more troubling is the long wait time before a service center can fix and return your device. With DIY home repairs for smartphones gaining popularity, you can save some cash and time and even extend your phone’s life by a few months if not years. The Google Pixel 7a is the latest device to offer that kind of flexibility with its self-service program now available in partnership with iFixit.

With the right to repair going mainstream, Google announced its own self-repair service last year, following in the footsteps of Samsung and Apple. It launched DIY kits for Pixel models as old as the Pixel 2, offering genuine parts along with all the tools (and repair instructions) you need to dissect your phone through iFixit. And now, the Pixel 7a is joining the list of supported devices, with its parts and accessories already available for purchase on the platform (via 9to5Google).

Replacing the Pixel 7a's screen

If your phone has a scratched-up or cracked back panel, you can get yourself a new one for $45. These panels are available in all four colors the Pixel 7a launched in, so you’re covered on that front. And in case your phone’s display is dead or cracked, you will have to spend $110 on the complete kit that includes a new display assembly along with all the tools you need to remove the broken display and replace it — the display alone costs $103.

While the battery should ideally be in good health considering the Pixel 7a is fairly new, a replacement will cost you $33 or $40 with all the tools bundled. Other parts that you can replace include the Pixel 7a’s rear cameras (available individually) along with their cover bracket. You can find detailed tutorials on how to safely pry open your Pixel 7a and replace the required part properly on iFixit’s website.

It’s commendable that Google is proactively adding newer models to its self-repair program soon after their launch, and we hope the same for the upcoming Pixel 8 series. While the included tools and guides are quite detailed and will surely come in handy when you finally decide to get your hands dirty, it’s still recommended to seek an expert’s help if you aren’t entirely sure what you're going to do.