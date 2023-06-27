The Google Pixel 7a is one of the best budget phones you can get right now. Launched at I/O 2023, the device packs a handful of upgrades from its predecessor, including a beefed-up 90Hz display refresh rate. While this still pales in comparison to the 120Hz displays on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's a decent addition on a sub-$500 phone. However, the display on the Pixel 7a may not be operating as intended, especially in sunny conditions, as per one Reddit user.

Redditor pawlikx_iron noticed the 90Hz refresh rate comes down to 60Hz when in broad daylight, adding that it goes back up to 90Hz when they are under shade. This implies a correlation between sunlight exposure and the lowering of the device's refresh rate.

Sunny conditions naturally make the phone hot, with one individual in the comments suggesting that the drop in the refresh rate could be due to the Pixel 7a's built-in thermal throttling mechanism. However, the affected user claims their Pixel 7a feels "cool, not hot." Google is yet to comment on this behavior.

But this doesn't necessarily mean you can never use your Pixel 7a in sunny conditions. As one user points out in the replies, all you need to do is head over to Developer options from your Pixel 7a's Settings and toggle Force peak refresh rate. A quick search for this toggle within the Settings app would work, too. You can follow Google's instructions to enable Developer options on your Pixel 7a if you haven't done so already.

It was revealed last week that Google may be using a slightly slower version of the Tensor G2 chip on the Pixel 7a compared to the one used on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This, according to noted leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, could also lead to the phone being hotter than its Pixel 7 siblings.