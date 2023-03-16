What a week it's been for Pixel leaks. On top of a rumored release window for the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold, we've also heard pricing details for both phones that sound pretty damn tempting — and that's to say nothing of the first round of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro renders. If you have your mind set on Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone, and you're willing to throw down some serious cash to get it early, today's your lucky day. A Pixel 7a prototype just appeared on eBay for the low, low price of $2,550 (and counting).

Today's listing gives us another look at Google's next A-series entry, a device that looks nearly identical to the more expensive Pixel 7a (via OnLeaks). In addition to the glossy back (specifically branded to mark itself as an early model) and matte metal-covered camera bar, one image shows speaker and USB-C cutouts along the bottom of the phone. In the description, the seller calls this a "prototype" device stuck in fastboot mode that reveals it's using 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Despite a missing SIM tray, it's referred to as being in "excellent cosmetic condition." This doesn't seem to be the same Pixel 7a that appeared in hands-on images earlier this week. Rather, this model ships to you (or another "lucky" buyer) from Athens, Greece. This is the only listing on the seller's eBay account, and it doesn't seem as though they've bought or sold anything in the past.

As we publish this article, the unit has seen eight bids, rising to nearly $2,600 after a starting price set at $1,650. Not that the actual auction here matters much — just as with last year's early Pixel 7 listing, there's no shot that a final sale takes place before Google gets the device delisted from the site (if that does happen, you can check out an archive here). And hey, even if you are considering throwing in some cash to earn yourself a piece of history, remember that a final version of the Pixel 7a will be on store shelves in just a few months for a fraction of this price.